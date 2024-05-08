Dakota Bucks: Fargo IFL Gridiron Classic Sets Stage for Possible Bucks Return

2025 Season Hinges on Secure Partners

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / The Fargo IFL Gridiron Classic, held on April 27 at Scheel's Arena, served as a pivotal moment for the Dakota Bucks, offering a glimpse into the market's interest in professional indoor football. With an attendance of more than 1,200 fans, it's clear that there's potential for professional indoor football in North Dakota. However, the success of the Dakota Bucks' comeback centers on securing a strong venue partnership and additional local ownership.





"The turnout at the Gridiron Classic was encouraging, but it's not enough," says Greg Schuh, General Manager of the Dakota Bucks. "With the right partners, the Dakota Bucks can make a strong return in 2025, but without support and collaboration, a 2025 season may not be feasible."

The Fargo IFL Gridiron Classic featured the Massachusetts Pirates and Sioux Falls Storm. The Pirates are coached by former Dakota Bucks head coach Rod Miller, who was welcomed back to North Dakota with a team win of 43-38. The atmosphere was electric both on and off the field, with fans treated to an array of giveaways, contests, and performances. The Sioux Falls Storm Lightning Dance Team and various mascots added to the excitement, while the post-game concert by the band TripWire capped off an unforgettable evening.

Schuh says, "As we chart our course for the future, the support and enthusiasm of fans at the Gridiron Classic has provided a clear indication of the opportunities that lie ahead."

To keep up with the Dakota Bucks, visit DakotakBucks.com.

About the Indoor Football League

The IFL is entering its 16th season of play, making it the longest-running indoor football league in the country. The league features a national footprint of 16 teams from coast to coast. In 2023, the IFL partnered with CBS Sports, Simplebet, the XFL and more to grow the accessibility of its indoor football sports entertainment experience. Keep up with the latest news and scores of games each week at GoIFL.com.

