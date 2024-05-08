Reaume Richardson Welcomes New Leadership

Exciting leadership changes at Reaume Richardson position the company for growth.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / After two decades of pioneering in the commercial construction arena, Reaume Richardson is embarking on a significant transformation within its leadership structure, signaling a new era for the Los Angeles-based general contracting firm. Founded by Bryson Reaume and Evan Richardson, the firm has earned a reputation for its commitment to long-term relationships, quality, and experience, becoming a cornerstone in the industry.

Reaume Richardson Leadership

From left to right: Evan Richardson, Bryson Reaume, Luke MacDougall

In a move that marks a strategic pivot for the company, Bryson Reaume, who has served as CEO since the company's inception, will transition to the role of Co-Founder & Senior Advisor. This change will allow Bryson to dedicate more time to their sister companies in the Owners Representation and Development space - The Cooperative LA, and Stately LA. Sharing his thoughts on the changes, Reaume conveyed his excitement and confidence in the future direction of the company, stating, "To say I'm excited would be an understatement, I have never felt more confident about the future of Reaume Richardson as I do now. I'm not only thrilled for our team, but I'm eager for our clients to experience Reaume Richardson 2.0; it's going to be a fun decade ahead led by great people."

Evan Richardson is set to take the reins as CEO, stepping up from his current position as President. With a deep-seated passion for construction and a longstanding commitment to the company's ethos, Richardson is poised to lead the firm into its next chapter of growth. Reflecting on his new role, Richardson shared this: "I am honored to have the privilege to fill Bryson's role as CEO of Reaume Richardson. Over the years we have assembled an outstanding group of people that care about the service we provide for our clients and the relationships we build with the entire design team. With the addition of Luke MacDougall and our clear vision for the company, Reaume Richardson will continue to deliver on our promises and maintain the best reputation in Los Angeles."

To keep the positive momentum going, Luke MacDougall joins Reaume Richardson as President, marking a significant milestone in his career and a bold move for the company. Joining the company from Shawmut Design and Construction and previously based out of New York, MacDougall's relocation to California is a testament to his dedication and belief in the vision and future of Reaume Richardson. His impressive tenure at Shawmut showcased his exceptional leadership abilities, his knack for fostering team excellence, and his strategic approach to sophisticated projects. Known for his analytical skills, attention to detail and his ability to inspire teams, MacDougall's influence is expected to drive significant growth and innovation moving forward. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Reaume Richardson team. The company is buzzing with energy due to its unique culture and is filled with talented people who excel at executing complex projects. I've been so impressed by the company's track record and look forward to all of the upcoming opportunities. I'm eager to start working alongside our people and delivering great experiences for our clients and design partners," says MacDougall.

Other internal changes include Britt Dickson being appointed the new Director of Operations. With extensive experience in change management and operational excellence, Dickson is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the company's operational capabilities and ensuring the seamless implementation of the firm's policies, procedures, and execution of strategic growth initiatives. Chris Boadle, the VP of Sales & Marketing, continues strengthening the team, focusing on client relationships and brand longevity.

This leadership evolution is not just a change in titles but a reinvigoration of Reaume Richardson's core values and its mission of 'Building Relationships and Delivering Great Experiences.' As Reaume Richardson forges ahead, it remains deeply grateful to its clients, partners, and employees for their ongoing support. The company is committed to continuing its legacy of building not just structures but lasting relationships in the Los Angeles community and beyond.

