Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
08 May 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 07 May 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£50.948million
Including current year income and expenses
£51.135million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
268.49p
Including current year income and expenses
269.47p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
268.04p
Including current year income and expenses
268.93p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000