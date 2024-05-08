DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2024 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.2348 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11601526 CODE: PRWU LN ISIN: LU2089238203 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238203 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRWU LN Sequence No.: 320319 EQS News ID: 1898839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

