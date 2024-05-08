Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.48 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.59 per Diluted Share -
- Issued $600 Million of Senior Unsecured Sustainability Notes due 2029 -
- Sold Master Lease Portfolio for $387 Million -
- Over $1.0 Billion in Loan Repayments -
- Liquidity Increased to a Record $1.5 Billion -
- Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.69 -
- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -
GREENWICH, Conn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's first quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $154.3 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $191.6 million. These amounts include net gains of $90.8 million and $37.4 million, respectively, on the sale of our Master Lease Portfolio.
"We continue to navigate this dynamic market landscape with our low leverage multi-cylinder business. This quarter, we monetized our Master Lease Portfolio, highlighting the success we have had in creating value from our owned property assets. Along with our infrastructure lending, residential lending, special servicing, CMBS and conduit businesses, the properties have been a strong complement to our core commercial lending business. We will continue to pursue opportunities to deploy capital into the best risk-adjusted investments across all of our business lines as opportunities arise," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"We have maintained our strong access to liquidity, as demonstrated by our $600 million five-year unsecured debt issuance this quarter. We were the first in our industry to issue unsecured debt in over two years with a transaction that was 7x oversubscribed from more than 150 institutional credit investors," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.
To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13742859
The playback can be accessed through May 22, 2024.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $97 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
[email protected]
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 394,472
$ 66,398
$ -
$ 2,622
$ -
$ 463,492
$ -
$ 463,492
Interest income from investment securities
31,405
138
-
21,144
-
52,687
(34,481)
18,206
Servicing fees
128
-
-
13,039
-
13,167
(3,478)
9,689
Rental income
3,565
-
20,775
4,507
-
28,847
-
28,847
Other revenues
983
392
127
748
604
2,854
-
2,854
Total revenues
430,553
66,928
20,902
42,060
604
561,047
(37,959)
523,088
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
192
-
-
-
45,822
46,014
-
46,014
Interest expense
236,149
38,973
13,298
8,317
59,429
356,166
(210)
355,956
General and administrative
16,828
5,955
1,263
23,467
3,150
50,663
-
50,663
Costs of rental operations
2,025
-
5,707
2,612
-
10,344
-
10,344
Depreciation and amortization
1,949
14
5,855
1,749
251
9,818
-
9,818
Credit loss provision, net
34,977
862
-
-
-
35,839
-
35,839
Other expense
730
-
-
(56)
-
674
-
674
Total costs and expenses
292,850
45,804
26,123
36,089
108,652
509,518
(210)
509,308
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,086
10,086
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
(3,381)
-
(3,381)
3,609
228
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(6,991)
-
-
(16,458)
-
(23,449)
24,364
915
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(40,677)
-
-
11,664
-
(29,013)
-
(29,013)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
9,448
-
-
9,448
-
9,448
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
7,345
327
-
313
-
7,985
(310)
7,675
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(41)
-
92,003
-
-
91,962
-
91,962
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
110,952
122
1,721
3,012
(13,868)
101,939
-
101,939
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(41,818)
(84)
32
-
-
(41,870)
-
(41,870)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
315
(560)
(1,209)
-
-
(1,454)
-
(1,454)
Other (loss) income, net
(2,676)
40
-
6
-
(2,630)
-
(2,630)
Total other income (loss)
26,409
(155)
101,995
(4,844)
(13,868)
109,537
37,749
147,286
Income (loss) before income taxes
164,112
20,969
96,774
1,127
(121,916)
161,066
-
161,066
Income tax (provision) benefit
(721)
128
-
(613)
-
(1,206)
-
(1,206)
Net income (loss)
163,391
21,097
96,774
514
(121,916)
159,860
-
159,860
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
-
(6,225)
700
-
(5,528)
-
(5,528)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 163,388
$ 21,097
$ 90,549
$ 1,214
$ (121,916)
$ 154,332
$ -
$ 154,332
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 163,388
$ 21,097
$ 90,549
$ 1,214
$ (121,916)
$ 154,332
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,659
-
-
4,659
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(1,678)
(2,053)
-
(3,731)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,200
456
86
1,597
5,707
10,046
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
19,083
19,083
Depreciation and amortization
2,099
5
5,939
1,843
-
9,886
Interest income adjustment for securities
5,581
-
-
10,005
-
15,586
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments
721
(128)
-
613
-
1,206
Other non-cash items
3
-
274
38
9
324
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
40,677
-
-
(11,664)
-
29,013
Credit loss provision, net
34,977
862
-
-
-
35,839
Securities
6,991
-
-
16,458
-
23,449
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(9,448)
-
-
(9,448)
Derivatives
(110,952)
(122)
(1,721)
(3,012)
13,868
(101,939)
Foreign currency
41,818
84
(32)
-
-
41,870
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(7,345)
(327)
-
(313)
-
(7,985)
Sales of properties
-
-
(92,003)
-
-
(92,003)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(2,395)
-
-
11,642
-
9,247
Realized credit loss
-
(1,546)
-
-
-
(1,546)
Securities
(8,994)
-
-
(31,982)
-
(40,976)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
17,610
-
-
17,610
Derivatives
40,734
95
5,817
4,353
(9,149)
41,850
Foreign currency
(5,601)
(15)
32
-
-
(5,584)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,324
(16)
-
313
-
1,621
Sales of properties
-
-
39,150
-
-
39,150
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 205,226
$ 20,445
$ 59,234
$ (948)
$ (92,398)
$ 191,559
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.63
$ 0.06
$ 0.18
$ -
$ (0.28)
$ 0.59
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of March 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,602
$ 137,049
$ 29,103
$ 8,340
$ 143,269
$ 327,363
$ -
$ 327,363
Restricted cash
11,506
41,394
1,031
6,862
64,548
125,341
-
125,341
Loans held-for-investment, net
14,221,471
2,376,191
-
9,200
-
16,606,862
-
16,606,862
Loans held-for-sale
2,518,600
47,149
-
123,619
-
2,689,368
-
2,689,368
Investment securities
1,113,081
18,422
-
1,124,724
-
2,256,227
(1,540,154)
716,073
Properties, net
434,365
-
551,502
58,698
-
1,044,565
-
1,044,565
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
2,008,937
-
-
2,008,937
-
2,008,937
Investments in unconsolidated entities
25,371
53,018
-
33,154
-
111,543
(14,616)
96,927
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets
12,724
-
24,505
60,293
-
97,522
(34,255)
63,267
Derivative assets
73,830
216
4,280
4,590
-
82,916
-
82,916
Accrued interest receivable
179,147
11,750
1,484
1,939
178
194,498
-
194,498
Other assets
186,807
5,745
61,505
17,296
48,500
319,853
-
319,853
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
41,633,853
41,633,853
Total Assets
$ 18,786,504
$ 2,810,343
$ 2,682,347
$ 1,589,152
$ 256,495
$ 26,124,841
$ 40,044,828
$ 66,169,669
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 127,023
$ 24,337
$ 10,730
$ 28,936
$ 68,972
$ 259,998
$ -
$ 259,998
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
44,226
44,226
-
44,226
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
153,174
153,174
-
153,174
Derivative liabilities
22,074
-
-
261
52,312
74,647
-
74,647
Secured financing agreements, net
9,051,746
1,069,519
598,850
521,399
1,335,623
12,577,137
(20,650)
12,556,487
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,406,928
816,939
-
-
-
3,223,867
-
3,223,867
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
2,751,666
2,751,666
-
2,751,666
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
40,065,423
40,065,423
Total Liabilities
11,607,771
1,910,795
609,580
550,596
4,405,973
19,084,715
40,044,773
59,129,488
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
415,485
-
-
415,485
-
415,485
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,234
3,234
-
3,234
Additional paid-in capital
1,486,260
705,773
(615,052)
(663,588)
4,972,459
5,885,852
-
5,885,852
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(138,022)
(138,022)
-
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
5,678,294
193,775
2,065,089
1,557,613
(8,987,149)
507,622
-
507,622
Accumulated other comprehensive income
14,061
-
-
-
-
14,061
-
14,061
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
7,178,615
899,548
1,450,037
894,025
(4,149,478)
6,272,747
-
6,272,747
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
-
207,245
144,531
-
351,894
55
351,949
Total Permanent Equity
7,178,733
899,548
1,657,282
1,038,556
(4,149,478)
6,624,641
55
6,624,696
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 18,786,504
$ 2,810,343
$ 2,682,347
$ 1,589,152
$ 256,495
$ 26,124,841
$ 40,044,828
$ 66,169,669
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.