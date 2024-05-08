NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Key Highlights for First Quarter 2024, Compared to First Quarter 2023

Siding net sales increased by 9% to $361 million

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) net sales increased by 65% to $313 million

Consolidated net sales increased by 24% to $724 million

Net income was $108 million, an increase of $85 million

Net income per diluted share was $1.48 per share, an increase of $1.19 per share

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $182 million, an increase of $116 million

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Information," "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted Income, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS" below.

Capital Allocation Update

Invested $41 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter

Paid $19 million in cash dividends during the first quarter

For the year-to-date period ending May 8, 2024, LP paid $50 million to repurchase 0.6 million common shares ($13 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024), leaving $150 million remaining under the under the pre-existing share repurchase program authorized in May 2022

Additional authorization of $250 million to repurchase LP common stock, bringing total authorized for stock repurchases to $400 million as of May 8, 2024

Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share

As of March 31, 2024, total liquidity of approximately $800 million

"The first quarter saw robust demand for Siding and OSB, with increased volume, including record ExpertFinish and BuilderSeries volume, higher commodity prices, and improved operating efficiency driving margin expansion," said LP Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "While macro uncertainties remain, strong demand for SmartSide and Structural Solutions has continued in the second quarter. As such, we are increasing our second quarter and full-year outlook."

Outlook

The Company is providing financial guidance for the second quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 as set forth in the table below. Guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

Second Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Siding Net sales year-over-year growth 20% to 25% 11% to 13% Siding Adjusted EBITDA(2) $95 million to $105 million $340 million to $360 million OSB Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) $125 million to $135 million $315 million to $325 million Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)(4) $220 million to $240 million $655 million to $685 million Capital Expenditures(5) $200 million to $220 million

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of Siding Adjusted EBITDA, OSB Adjusted EBITDA, and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts. Our inability to reconcile these measures results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliation, such as business exit charges, product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, and other non-operating items, that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted U.S. GAAP measures. The Company expects that these adjustments may potentially have a significant impact on future GAAP financial results. (3) For purposes of calculating the full year 2024 OSB Adjusted EBITDA and full year 2024 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA amounts in the table above, the third and fourth quarters of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA is assumed to be at our cycle average run rate of $200 million per year. (4) For purposes of calculating the second quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, LP South America Adjusted EBITDA fully offsets Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA. (5) Capital expenditures related to strategic growth and sustaining maintenance projects are expected to be between $50 million to $60 million and $150 million to $160 million, respectively.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 increased year-over-year by $141 million (or 24%). Siding revenue increased $30 million (or 9%), due to 5% higher prices and 4% higher volumes. OSB revenue increased $124 million (or 65%), driven by 36% higher prices and 21% higher volumes. This was partially offset by decreases in the LP South America (LPSA) segment and Other revenue of $8 million and $5 million, respectively.

Net income increased year-over-year by $85 million to $108 million ($1.48 per diluted share) primarily due to an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, partially offset by a $40 million increase in the provision for income taxes. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA includes $62 million due to higher OSB selling prices, a $29 million increase from higher OSB sales volumes, and a $19 million impact from higher Siding net sales.

Segment Results

Siding

The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a broad product offering including LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building SolutionsTM (collectively referred to as Siding Solutions). Siding products consist of a full line of engineered wood siding, trim, and fascia.

Segment sales and adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 361 $ 331 9 % Adjusted EBITDA 90 67 34 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus 2023 Average Net Selling Price Unit Shipments Siding Solutions 5 % 4 %

The year-over-year net sales increase for the Siding segment of $30 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflects increased sales volumes and list price increases.

First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year by $23 million, including the impact of the net sales increase and a $10 million decrease in costs, including freight, raw materials, and labor, partially offset by a $7 million increase in mill overhead.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products, including the innovative value-added OSB product portfolio known as LP® Structural Solutions (which includes LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing, LP FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, and LP TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring). OSB is manufactured using wood strands arranged in layers and bonded with resins.

Segment sales and adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 313 $ 189 65 % Adjusted EBITDA 90 5 1,829 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus 2023 Average Net Selling Price Unit Shipments OSB - Structural Solutions 24 % 36 % OSB - Commodity 49 % 9 %

The year-over-year net sales increase for the OSB segment of $124 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflects a $62 million increase in OSB prices and a $56 million increase in sales volumes.

First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year by $86 million, reflecting the impact of higher OSB prices and sales volumes, partially offset by higher mill-related costs.

LPSA

The LPSA segment manufactures and distributes LP OSB structural panel and Siding Solutions products in South America and certain export markets. This segment also sells and distributes a variety of companion products to support the region's transition to wood frame construction. The LPSA segment carries out manufacturing operations in Chile and Brazil and operates sales offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru.

Segment sales and adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 47 $ 55 (15 )% Adjusted EBITDA 10 12 (19 )%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 versus 2023 Average Net Selling Price Unit Shipments OSB - Structural Solutions (19 )% 2 % Siding (14 )% 3 %

The year-over-year net sales decrease for the LPSA segment of $8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflects lower average selling prices and unfavorable currency fluctuations, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA decreased year-over-year by $2 million, reflecting lower average selling prices and unfavorable currency fluctuations, partially offset by lower raw material costs.

Conference Call

LP will hold a conference call to discuss this release today at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time). Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to investor.lpcorp.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the recorded webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the "Past Events" section of investor.lpcorp.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building SolutionsTM), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our stockholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil, in certain cases, through foreign subsidiaries, and operates additional facilities through a joint venture. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In evaluating our business, we utilize non-GAAP financial measures that fall within the meaning of SEC Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which we believe provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In this press release, we disclose income attributed to LP before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation expense, loss on impairment attributed to LP, business exit charges, product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, pension settlement charges, and other non-operating items, as Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA), which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this report because we view it as an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe that it is frequently used by interested persons in the evaluation of companies that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. We also disclose income attributed to LP, excluding loss on impairment attributed to LP, business exit charges, product-line discontinuance charges, interest expense outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, gain (loss) on acquisition, and pension settlement charges, and adjusting for a normalized tax rate, as Adjusted Income (Adjusted Income). We also disclose Adjusted Diluted EPS, which is calculated as Adjusted Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. We believe that Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Income are useful measures for evaluating our ability to generate earnings and that providing these measures should allow interested persons to more readily compare the earnings for past and future periods. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net income, are presented below.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not substitutes for the U.S. GAAP measures of net income, income attributed to LP, and income attributed to LP per diluted share or for any other U.S. GAAP measures of operating performance. It should be noted that other companies may present similarly titled measures differently, and therefore, as presented by us, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS have material limitations as performance measures because they exclude items that are actually incurred or experienced in connection with the operation of our business.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 724 $ 584 Cost of sales (511 ) (483 ) Gross profit 214 101 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (69 ) (66 ) Impairment of long-lived assets, net - - Other operating credits and charges, net 1 (5 ) Income from operations 145 30 Interest expense (4 ) (3 ) Investment income 6 5 Other non-operating income (expense) 1 (8 ) Income before income taxes 148 23 Provision for income taxes (41 ) (1 ) Equity in unconsolidated affiliate 1 - Net income $ 108 $ 22 Net income attributed to non-controlling interest - (1 ) Net income attributed to LP $ 108 $ 21 Net income attributed to LP per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.49 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.29 Average shares of common stock used to compute Net income per share: Basic 72 72 Diluted 72 72

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 244 $ 222 Receivables, net 180 155 Inventories 398 378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19 23 Total current assets 842 778 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,533 1,540 Timber and timberlands 31 32 Operating lease assets, net 24 25 Goodwill and other intangible assets 27 27 Investments in and advances to affiliates 6 5 Other assets 20 20 Deferred tax asset 5 11 Total assets $ 2,487 $ 2,437 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 242 $ 254 Income tax payable 11 5 Total current liabilities 254 259 Long-term debt 347 347 Deferred income taxes 162 162 Non-current operating lease liabilities 24 25 Other long-term liabilities 57 61 Contingency reserves, excluding current portion 25 25 Total liabilities 869 880 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 88 88 Additional paid-in capital 465 465 Retained earnings 1,555 1,479 Treasury stock (386 ) (386 ) Accumulated comprehensive loss (104 ) (89 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,617 1,557 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,487 $ 2,437

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 108 $ 22 Adjustments to net income: Depreciation and amortization 31 28 Pension loss due to settlement - 6 Deferred taxes 9 (2 ) Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction gains (1 ) - Other adjustments, net 5 9 Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and divestitures): Receivables (47 ) (8 ) Inventories (23 ) (76 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1 (2 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - (66 ) Income taxes payable, net of receivables 22 (30 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 105 (119 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment additions (41 ) (114 ) Proceeds from sales of assets - 1 Net cash used in investing activities (41 ) (113 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of cash dividends (19 ) (17 ) Repurchase of common stock (13 ) - Other financing activities (6 ) (10 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39 ) (27 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (3 ) 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 22 (257 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 222 383 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 244 $ 126

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables present summary data relating to: (i) housing starts within the United States, (ii) our sales volumes, and (iii) our OEE performance. We consider the following items to be key performance indicators for our business because LP's management uses these metrics to evaluate our business and trends in our industry, measure our performance, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the key performance indicators presented may provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing our core operating performance. These key performance indicators should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the financial measures that were prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled performance indicators used by other companies.

We monitor housing starts, which is a leading external indicator of residential construction in the United States that correlates with the demand for many of our products. We believe that housing starts is a useful measure for evaluating our results and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily compare our sales volume for past and future periods to an external indicator of product demand. Other companies may present housing start data differently, and therefore, as presented by us, our housing start data may not be comparable to similarly titled performance indicators reported by other companies.

The following table sets forth housing starts for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Housing starts1: Single-Family 239 188 Multi-Family 80 127 319 315

1 Actual U.S. housing starts data, in thousands, reported by the U.S. Census Bureau as published through April 16, 2024.

We monitor sales volumes for our products in our Siding, OSB, and LPSA segments, which we define as the number of units of our products sold within the applicable period. Evaluating sales volume by product type helps us identify and address changes in product demand, broad market factors that may affect our performance, and opportunities for future growth. It should be noted that other companies may present sales volume data differently, and therefore, as presented by us, sales volume data may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that sales volumes can be a useful measure for evaluating and understanding our business.

The following table sets forth sales volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Sales Volume Siding OSB LPSA Total Siding OSB LPSA Total Siding Solutions (MMSF) 399 - 12 411 383 - 11 394 OSB - Structural Solutions (MMSF) - 443 130 573 - 327 127 454 OSB - commodity (MMSF) - 415 - 415 - 382 - 382

We measure OEE of each of our mills to track improvements in the utilization and productivity of our manufacturing assets. OEE is a composite metric that considers asset uptime (adjusted for capital project downtime and similar events), production rates, and finished product quality. We believe that when used in conjunction with other metrics, OEE can be a useful measure for evaluating our ability to generate profits, and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to monitor operational improvements. We use a best-in-class target across all LP sites that allows us to optimize capital investments, focus maintenance and reliability improvements, and improve overall equipment efficiency. It should be noted that other companies may present OEE data differently, and therefore, as presented by us, OEE data may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

OEE for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 for each of our segments is listed below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Siding 78 % 76 % OSB 78 % 76 % LPSA 76 % 76 %

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 NET SALES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Siding $ 361 $ 331 OSB 313 189 LPSA 47 55 Other 3 8 Total sales $ 724 $ 584

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 108 $ 22 Add (deduct): Net income attributed to non-controlling interest - (1 ) Income attributed to LP 108 21 Provision for income taxes 41 1 Depreciation and amortization 31 28 Stock-based compensation expense 6 4 Other operating credits and charges, net - 5 Business exit charges (1 ) - Interest expense 4 3 Investment income (6 ) (5 ) Pension settlement charges - 6 Other non-operating items (1 ) 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 182 $ 66 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Siding $ 90 $ 67 OSB 90 5 LPSA 10 12 Other (1 ) (9 ) Corporate (7 ) (9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 182 $ 66

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.29 Net income $ 108 $ 22 Add (deduct): Net income attributed to non-controlling interest - (1 ) Income attributed to LP 108 21 Other operating credits and charges, net - 5 Business exit charges (1 ) - Pension settlement charges - 6 Reported tax provision 41 1 Adjusted income before tax 148 33 Normalized tax provision at 25% (37 ) (8 ) Adjusted Income $ 111 $ 25 Diluted shares outstanding 72 72 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.53 $ 0.34

