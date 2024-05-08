

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed corporate earnings and an uncertain monetary policy outlook swayed market sentiment across asset classes and regions. Fears of rates remaining higher for longer lingered even as markets digested the divergent rate cut hints from Fed officials.



Wall Street Futures edged up. European benchmarks are trading strong. Asian shares however declined.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined amidst an unexpected build in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,921.70, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,189.00, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 18,525.25, up 0.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,359.07, up 0.55% France's CAC 40 at 8,147.85, up 0.89% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,043.55, up 0.55% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,199.50, down 1.54% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,804.50, up 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,128.48, down 0.61% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,313.86, down 0.90%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0751, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2490, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 155.39, up 0.45% AUD/USD at 0.6570, down 0.39% USD/CAD at 1.3748, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 105.52, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.478%, up 0.43% Germany at 2.4540%, up 1.36% France at 2.954%, up 1.13% U.K. at 4.1875%, up 1.42% Japan at 0.874%, down 0.57%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $82.22, down 1.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $77.44, down 1.20%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,321.25, down 0.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,205.44, down 2.13% Ethereum at $2,988.21, down 2.69% BNB at $580.39, down 1.39% Solana at $145.72, down 6.13% XRP at $0.5204, down 3.03%.



