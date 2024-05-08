

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $15 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $40 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $1.87 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $15 Mln. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 - $6.60



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken