WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $213.7 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $198.5 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $266.8 million or $2.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.73 billion from $1.65 billion last year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $213.7 Mln. vs. $198.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX