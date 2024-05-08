

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Data from satellite is poised to help improve forecasts of where and when flooding will occur in Earth's rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.



Freshwater data from the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite will help scientists and water managers to predict flooding.



The observatory, a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency, CNES, is measuring the height of nearly all water surfaces on Earth. SWOT was designed to measure every major river wider than about 300 feet (100 meters), and preliminary results suggest it may be able to observe much smaller rivers.



SWOT provides a comprehensive, 3D look at floods, measuring their height, width, and slope. Scientists can use this data to better track how floodwaters pulse across a landscape, improving predictions of where flooding will occur and how often.



SWOT will also help scientists and water managers quantify how much water lakes and reservoirs can store. While there are about 90,000 relatively large U.S. reservoirs, only a few thousand of them have water-level data that's incorporated into the National Water Model. This limits scientists' ability to know how reservoir levels relate to surrounding land elevations and potential flooding. SWOT is measuring tens of thousands of U.S. reservoirs, along with nearly all natural U.S. lakes larger than about two football fields combined.



The risk from floods is increasing as climate change alters precipitation patterns and more people are living in flood-prone areas worldwide.



