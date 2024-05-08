

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate increased in the March quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.8 percent in the first quarter from 6.6 percent in the preceding three-month period.



In the corresponding quarter last year, the unemployment rate stood at 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 368,200 in the first quarter from 354,600 in the previous quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16-24 age group, dropped to 23.0 percent from 23.9 percent.



The employment rate came in at 56.6 percent in the first quarter, down from 56.9 percent in the December quarter.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken