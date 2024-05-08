New Payment Tech Fractal Takes on Industry Giants to Deliver Cheapest Payment Rails in the US

In an Industry Where Savings are Measured in Basis Points, Fractal Offers Game-Changing Payment Services at a Fraction of the Price by Taking Advantage of New Legislation and New Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Fractal, a new fintech platform exclusively servicing SaaS companies, today announces the launch of the most efficient payment processing services in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans, Fractal is taking household names in the payments industry head-on by offering simpler service with up to 30% savings.







Payment companies often try to compete with each other on price by single basis points, fractions of a percent - one basis point is 0.0001%. Still, fees can add up to millions of dollars for merchants and retailers. Fractal's revolutionary service is reducing fees through its unique lowest-cost routing.

Fractal aims to become SaaS companies' preferred payment method. Taking advantage of an amendment to Reg II in October 2023, the platform offers the most attractive revenue-sharing plans in payments. Amid ongoing economic turbulence many SaaS companies are laying off employees. Embedding financial products is an efficient way to boost revenue without increasing prices. Fractal's technology reduces fees so dramatically they are offering the lowest-cost processing for merchants and an aggressive revenue-sharing plan for SaaS platforms, both at the same time.

This new service smoothly handles merchant onboarding, a major friction point in the market. It also offers pre-built embeddable payment flows for companies looking to add payments quickly - such as checkout options for online retail and payment links for electronic invoicing - and an API for companies that need complete control and customization.

On launching this new technology, Fractal founder Brian Nichols said, "Payment processing has historically been overly complex for many SaaS businesses and their merchants. With the amount of regulatory, finance, and technical experience needed, many leave this stalled on their roadmap for too long." He added, "Fractal's new offering allows platforms to simply add payments and instantly make money."

"Payments have gotten so technical that even visiting other payment websites can be overwhelming," said Fractal President and co-founder James Greaves. "The number one way for SaaS companies to make more money in 2024 is to embed finance. We make it simpler and easier than anyone else."

About Fractal

Fractal is a payment platform on a mission to improve vertical SaaS by providing simple, efficient, and powerful payment solutions. The company is founded by James Greaves, ex-VP of Zelle, and Brian Nichols, a leading payment industry expert and author. Fractal's solutions are paving the way for seamless processes that turn payments into profits for the SaaS landscape.

