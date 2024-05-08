Ascend Partners Inc.: Ascend Partners Unveils Dynamic New Visual Identity Reflecting Innovation and Growth

Ascend Partners, the most trusted OneStream Diamond Partner, is pleased to launch its new corporate values and refreshed visual identity to commemorate its 10th year anniversary.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Ascend Partners, a leading provider of bespoke ERP and EPM solutions specializing in OneStream Intelligent Finance, is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed visual identity. This evolution marks a significant milestone for Ascend as the firm commemorates its 10th anniversary and continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the ever-evolving finance transformation landscape.

The new visual identity reflects Ascend's commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing creativity, and delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners. Inspired by the company's core values of trust, innovation and excellence, passion, and collaboration, the updated brand elements reflect the firm's continued growth as a Diamond OneStream partner.

Key highlights of Ascend's new visual identity include:

Modernized Logo: The redesigned logo features a simple and elegant design to reflect Ascend's maturity, premium level of service, and straightforward yet bold nature. Refined Color Palette: The refreshed color palette strikes a balance between corporate and conservative with accents of vibrancy. Meaningful symbolism: Ascend leverages navigation technology themes to symbolize the firm's reputation of delivering expert guidance as clients embark on complex and sophisticated finance transformation journeys. Dynamic Visual Elements: The addition of dynamic visual elements adds depth and dimension to Ascend's brand identity, capturing the essence of innovation and progress.

Commenting on the launch of the new visual identity, Colin Sawford, Managing Partner and co-founder at Ascend, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our refreshed visual identity, which embodies our company's values, culture, and vision for the future. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, our updated brand will serve as a powerful representation of our commitment to driving OneStream innovation and delivering value to our clients and partners for many more years to come."

Ascend's new visual identity will be implemented across all communications channels starting in May 2024, including a new corporate website launching in summer 2024.

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a leading provider of bespoke ERP and EPM solutions, and the most trusted OneStream Diamond Partner. We serve sophisticated global corporations seeking to enhance and futureproof their financial systems for their next stage of growth. From our dual headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ascend brings a decade of experience to the table, having successfully crafted and implemented over 80 OneStream frameworks for a growing portfolio of top-tier clients across many verticals, including real estate, manufacturing, mining, natural resources and energy. For more information, visit https://www.ascend.partners/.

