Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company') a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce it has received purchase contracts for approximately US$2.2 million (approximately C$3 million) from a student transportation services company to install Mobile Data Collectors (MDCs) and video solutions on approximately 1,400 school buses.

Doug Dyment, President and CEO commented, "This becomes a significant addition to our installed base of MDCs on school buses. Some buses will be adding new MDCs to the video solutions we've already installed, while other buses will be installing both new MDCs and new video solutions. Our Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around our MDCs and allows us to work with the customer on video data management offerings to optimize the evolving overall video experience for their entire fleet."

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to inter-connect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com.

Contact Information:

Douglas Dyment

President & CEO

ddyment@gatekeeper-systems.com

(604) 864-6187

