EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:
- EchoStar reported total revenue of $4.01 billion for the first quarter 2024, compared to $4.39 billion in the year ago quarter.
- Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first quarter 2024 was $107.38 million, compared to net income of $253.53 million in the year ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.40, compared to earnings per share of $0.82 in the year ago quarter.
- Consolidated OIBDA totaled $470.16 million in the first quarter, compared to $701.09 million in the year ago quarter. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)
"The EchoStar team performed as planned in the first quarter of 2024. We concentrated efforts on integrating the EchoStar and DISH Network businesses in order to maximize synergies and cost savings, facilitate growth opportunities, and drive operational alignment. Overall, ARPU increased in every business unit and customer satisfaction has improved," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, the business continues to focus on addressing necessary financing, improving our position in Retail Wireless, densifying and expanding the wireless network, maximizing our profitability with the newly launched EchoStar XXIV/Jupiter 3, and acquiring higher-quality Pay-TV customers."
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Additional Information:
- Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 348,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 552,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.18 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.26 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.92 million SLING TV subscribers. This change in net Pay-TV losses resulted from the decrease in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to a lower DISH TV churn rate and the decrease in net SLING TV subscriber losses, both resulting from our emphasis on acquiring higher quality subscribers, offset by lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations.
- Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 81,000 in both the first quarter and in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.30 million Retail Wireless subscribers. The three months ended March 31, 2024, was positively impacted by a lower Retail Wireless churn rate, partially offset by lower gross new Retail Wireless subscriber activations and lower net ACP/Gen Mobile subscriber additions.
- Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 26,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of 51,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 978,000 Broadband subscribers. The decrease in net Broadband subscriber losses was primarily due to the new EchoStar XXIV satellite service launch and increased subscriber demand for our new satellite service plans.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the Three Months
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Revenue
Pay-TV
$ 2,726,578
$ 2,972,131
Retail Wireless
905,850
974,866
5G Network Deployment
29,504
18,907
Broadband and Satellite Services
382,586
439,596
All Other & Eliminations
(29,675)
(17,834)
Total
$ 4,014,843
$ 4,387,666
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$ (107,376)
$ 253,534
OIBDA
Pay-TV
$ 755,510
$ 777,808
Retail Wireless
(17,518)
34,638
5G Network Deployment
(333,564)
(235,976)
Broadband and Satellite Services
79,287
130,823
All Other & Eliminations
(13,559)
(6,201)
Total
$ 470,156
$ 701,092
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)
Pay-TV
$ 57,912
$ 35,563
Retail Wireless
$ -
-
5G Network Deployment
$ 549,173
871,042
Broadband and Satellite Services
$ 70,611
44,071
All Other & Eliminations
$ -
-
Total
$ 677,696
$ 950,676
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
For the three
Pay-TV
Retail
5G Network
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
670,108
(74,417)
(570,751)
(39,554)
(630)
(15,244)
Depreciation and amortization
85,402
56,899
237,187
118,841
(12,929)
485,400
OIBDA
$
755,510
$
(17,518)
$
(333,564)
$
79,287
$
(13,559)
$
470,156
For the three months Ended March 31, 2023
Pay-TV
Retail
5G Network
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
675,233
(18,207)
(333,603)
27,705
2,210
353,338
Depreciation and amortization
102,575
52,845
97,627
103,118
(8,411)
347,754
OIBDA
$
777,808
$
34,638
$
(235,976)
$
130,823
$
(6,201)
$
701,092
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended March 31, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
613,702
$
1,821,376
Marketable investment securities
152,649
623,044
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $84,906 and
1,023,089
1,122,139
Inventory
632,952
665,169
Prepaids and other assets
677,982
644,005
Other current assets
16,165
16,081
Total current assets
3,116,539
4,891,814
Noncurrent Assets:
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
120,979
118,065
Property and equipment, net
9,589,433
9,561,834
Regulatory authorizations, net
38,809,600
38,572,980
Other investments, net
309,189
314,370
Operating lease assets
3,092,070
3,065,448
Intangible assets, net
127,670
172,892
Other noncurrent assets, net
390,937
411,491
Total noncurrent assets
52,439,878
52,217,080
Total assets
$
55,556,417
$
57,108,894
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
573,299
$
774,011
Deferred revenue and other
712,783
754,658
Accrued programming
1,485,798
1,427,762
Accrued interest
408,134
297,678
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,734,288
1,717,826
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,090,661
3,046,654
Total current liabilities
7,004,963
8,018,589
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
19,696,803
19,717,266
Deferred tax liabilities, net
4,998,855
5,014,309
Operating lease liabilities
3,157,720
3,121,307
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
856,926
849,131
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
28,710,304
28,702,013
Total liabilities
35,715,267
36,720,602
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
438,382
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
140
140
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131
131
Additional paid-in capital
8,310,877
8,301,979
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(164,604)
(160,056)
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
11,630,607
11,737,983
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,777,151
19,880,177
Noncontrolling interests
63,999
69,733
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,841,150
19,949,910
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
55,556,417
$
57,108,894
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
3,819,673
$
4,180,721
Equipment sales and other revenue
195,170
206,945
Total revenue
4,014,843
4,387,666
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of services
2,557,182
2,462,600
Cost of sales - equipment and other
363,083
520,060
Selling, general and administrative expenses
624,422
700,772
Depreciation and amortization
485,400
347,754
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
-
3,142
Total costs and expenses
4,030,087
4,034,328
Operating income (loss)
(15,244)
353,338
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income, net
30,462
68,186
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(99,408)
(20,033)
Other, net
(26,110)
(34,761)
Total other income (expense)
(95,056)
13,392
Income (loss) before income taxes
(110,300)
366,730
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
1,925
(93,885)
Net income (loss)
(108,375)
272,845
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
(999)
19,311
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$
(107,376)
$
253,534
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common
Basic
271,519
269,833
Diluted
271,519
307,410
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(0.40)
$
0.94
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(0.40)
$
0.82
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(108,375)
$
272,845
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
485,400
347,754
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
-
3,142
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
23,893
7,368
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
-
28,961
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
9,058
14,628
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(11,688)
77,265
Changes in allowance for credit losses
10,516
1,004
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
(3,871)
(8,027)
Other, net
64,914
34,380
Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net
(18,588)
10,627
Net cash flows from operating activities
451,259
789,947
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(19,135)
(606,676)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
458,792
1,372,198
Purchases of property and equipment
(519,612)
(766,281)
Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment
-
15,000
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
(158,084)
(199,395)
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
(1,104)
(1,771)
Other, net
998
(17,933)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(238,145)
(204,858)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(27,125)
(27,255)
Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes
(951,168)
(1,443,179)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
1,500,000
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee
(160)
3,967
Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo
(441,998)
-
Proceeds from accrued interest in conjunction with the issuance of senior notes
-
34,760
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium
-
21,635
Other, net
-
(5,073)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,420,451)
84,855
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(849)
1,677
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
(1,208,186)
671,621
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,911,601
2,561,803
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
703,415
$
3,233,424
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation