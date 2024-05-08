Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
WKN: A0NDYQ | ISIN: US2787681061
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 13:30
EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:

  • EchoStar reported total revenue of $4.01 billion for the first quarter 2024, compared to $4.39 billion in the year ago quarter.
  • Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first quarter 2024 was $107.38 million, compared to net income of $253.53 million in the year ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.40, compared to earnings per share of $0.82 in the year ago quarter.
  • Consolidated OIBDA totaled $470.16 million in the first quarter, compared to $701.09 million in the year ago quarter. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)

"The EchoStar team performed as planned in the first quarter of 2024. We concentrated efforts on integrating the EchoStar and DISH Network businesses in order to maximize synergies and cost savings, facilitate growth opportunities, and drive operational alignment. Overall, ARPU increased in every business unit and customer satisfaction has improved," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, the business continues to focus on addressing necessary financing, improving our position in Retail Wireless, densifying and expanding the wireless network, maximizing our profitability with the newly launched EchoStar XXIV/Jupiter 3, and acquiring higher-quality Pay-TV customers."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - Additional Information:

  • Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 348,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 552,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.18 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.26 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.92 million SLING TV subscribers. This change in net Pay-TV losses resulted from the decrease in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to a lower DISH TV churn rate and the decrease in net SLING TV subscriber losses, both resulting from our emphasis on acquiring higher quality subscribers, offset by lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations.
  • Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 81,000 in both the first quarter and in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.30 million Retail Wireless subscribers. The three months ended March 31, 2024, was positively impacted by a lower Retail Wireless churn rate, partially offset by lower gross new Retail Wireless subscriber activations and lower net ACP/Gen Mobile subscriber additions.
  • Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 26,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of 51,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 978,000 Broadband subscribers. The decrease in net Broadband subscriber losses was primarily due to the new EchoStar XXIV satellite service launch and increased subscriber demand for our new satellite service plans.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the Three Months
Ended March 31,









2024


2023





(in thousands)

Revenue






Pay-TV




$ 2,726,578


$ 2,972,131

Retail Wireless



905,850


974,866

5G Network Deployment


29,504


18,907

Broadband and Satellite Services

382,586


439,596

All Other & Eliminations


(29,675)


(17,834)

Total



$ 4,014,843


$ 4,387,666








Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$ (107,376)


$ 253,534








OIBDA







Pay-TV




$ 755,510


$ 777,808

Retail Wireless



(17,518)


34,638

5G Network Deployment


(333,564)


(235,976)

Broadband and Satellite Services

79,287


130,823

All Other & Eliminations


(13,559)


(6,201)

Total



$ 470,156


$ 701,092








Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)

Pay-TV




$ 57,912


$ 35,563

Retail Wireless



$ -


-

5G Network Deployment


$ 549,173


871,042

Broadband and Satellite Services

$ 70,611


44,071

All Other & Eliminations


$ -


-

Total




$ 677,696


$ 950,676

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the three
months Ended March 31, 2024


Pay-TV


Retail
Wireless


5G Network
Deployment


Broadband and
Satellite
Services




Consolidated

Eliminations



(In thousands)

Segment operating income (loss)


$

670,108



(74,417)



(570,751)



(39,554)



(630)



(15,244)

Depreciation and amortization



85,402



56,899



237,187



118,841



(12,929)



485,400

OIBDA


$

755,510


$

(17,518)


$

(333,564)


$

79,287


$

(13,559)


$

470,156




















For the three months Ended March 31, 2023


Pay-TV


Retail
Wireless


5G Network
Deployment


Broadband and
Satellite
Services




Consolidated

Eliminations



(In thousands)

Segment operating income (loss)


$

675,233



(18,207)



(333,603)



27,705



2,210



353,338

Depreciation and amortization



102,575



52,845



97,627



103,118



(8,411)



347,754

OIBDA


$

777,808


$

34,638


$

(235,976)


$

130,823


$

(6,201)


$

701,092

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended March 31, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at noon Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13746414) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.




ECHOSTAR CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)




(Unaudited)










As of



March 31,


December 31,



2024


2023

Assets







Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

613,702


$

1,821,376

Marketable investment securities



152,649



623,044

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $84,906 and
$74,390, respectively



1,023,089



1,122,139

Inventory



632,952



665,169

Prepaids and other assets



677,982



644,005

Other current assets



16,165



16,081

Total current assets



3,116,539



4,891,814








Noncurrent Assets:







Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities



120,979



118,065

Property and equipment, net



9,589,433



9,561,834

Regulatory authorizations, net



38,809,600



38,572,980

Other investments, net



309,189



314,370

Operating lease assets



3,092,070



3,065,448

Intangible assets, net



127,670



172,892

Other noncurrent assets, net



390,937



411,491

Total noncurrent assets



52,439,878



52,217,080

Total assets


$

55,556,417


$

57,108,894








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable


$

573,299


$

774,011

Deferred revenue and other



712,783



754,658

Accrued programming



1,485,798



1,427,762

Accrued interest



408,134



297,678

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



1,734,288



1,717,826

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



2,090,661



3,046,654

Total current liabilities



7,004,963



8,018,589








Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:







Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion



19,696,803



19,717,266

Deferred tax liabilities, net



4,998,855



5,014,309

Operating lease liabilities



3,157,720



3,121,307

Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



856,926



849,131

Total long-term obligations, net of current portion



28,710,304



28,702,013

Total liabilities



35,715,267



36,720,602








Commitments and Contingencies














Redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



438,382








Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
140,170,052 and 140,153,020 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



140



140

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding



131



131

Additional paid-in capital



8,310,877



8,301,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(164,604)



(160,056)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)



11,630,607



11,737,983

Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,777,151



19,880,177

Noncontrolling interests



63,999



69,733

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,841,150



19,949,910

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$

55,556,417


$

57,108,894




ECHOSTAR CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




(Unaudited)










For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2023

Revenue:







Service revenue


$

3,819,673


$

4,180,721

Equipment sales and other revenue



195,170



206,945

Total revenue



4,014,843



4,387,666








Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):







Cost of services



2,557,182



2,462,600

Cost of sales - equipment and other



363,083



520,060

Selling, general and administrative expenses



624,422



700,772

Depreciation and amortization



485,400



347,754

Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



-



3,142

Total costs and expenses



4,030,087



4,034,328








Operating income (loss)



(15,244)



353,338








Other Income (Expense):







Interest income, net



30,462



68,186

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(99,408)



(20,033)

Other, net



(26,110)



(34,761)

Total other income (expense)



(95,056)



13,392








Income (loss) before income taxes



(110,300)



366,730

Income tax (provision) benefit, net



1,925



(93,885)

Net income (loss)



(108,375)



272,845

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



(999)



19,311

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar


$

(107,376)


$

253,534








Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common
stock:







Basic



271,519



269,833

Diluted



271,519



307,410








Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:







Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar


$

(0.40)


$

0.94

Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar


$

(0.40)


$

0.82




ECHOSTAR CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands)




(Unaudited)










For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income (loss)


$

(108,375)


$

272,845

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



485,400



347,754

Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



-



3,142

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



23,893



7,368

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



-



28,961

Non-cash, stock-based compensation



9,058



14,628

Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(11,688)



77,265

Changes in allowance for credit losses



10,516



1,004

Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



(3,871)



(8,027)

Other, net



64,914



34,380

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net



(18,588)



10,627

Net cash flows from operating activities



451,259



789,947








Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities



(19,135)



(606,676)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



458,792



1,372,198

Purchases of property and equipment



(519,612)



(766,281)

Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



-



15,000

Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(158,084)



(199,395)

Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



(1,104)



(1,771)

Other, net



998



(17,933)

Net cash flows from investing activities



(238,145)



(204,858)








Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(27,125)



(27,255)

Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes



(951,168)



(1,443,179)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



-



1,500,000

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee
Stock Purchase Plan



(160)



3,967

Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



(441,998)



-

Proceeds from accrued interest in conjunction with the issuance of senior notes



-



34,760

Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



-



21,635

Other, net



-



(5,073)

Net cash flows from financing activities



(1,420,451)



84,855








Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(849)



1,677








Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,208,186)



671,621

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



1,911,601



2,561,803

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

703,415


$

3,233,424

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
