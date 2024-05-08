Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
WKN: A3DZ0R | ISIN: CA44969Q3070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.24
21:53 Uhr
0,780 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IM CANNABIS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IM CANNABIS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 14:00
19 Leser
IM Cannabis Corp.: IM Cannabis Reports First Quarter Financial Results

IMC prepares for accelerated growth after legalization in Germany and recovers from the impact of the Israel-Hamas war.

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC), an international medical cannabis company, announced its financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars and compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

  • 13% Revenue increase vs. Q4 2023 of $12.1M vs. $10.7M and 4% decrease vs. Q1 2023 of $12.5M
  • 125% Gross profit increase vs. Q4 2023 of $1.8M vs. $0.8 and 39% Gross profit decrease vs. Q1 2023 of $2.9M
  • 29% decrease in operating expenses vs. Q1 2023 excluding the one-time Oranim revoke related losses of $4.6M vs. $6.5M and 14% increase including Oranim
  • 12% increase of Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA loss to $2.1M

Operational Highlights

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture") for aggregate proceeds of up to C$2,500,000. The Debentures will mature on the date that is 12 months from the date of issuance and will not incur interest except in the event of default. The Debentures are being issued to holders of short term loans and obligations owed by the Company or its wholly owned subsidiaries. The principal of the Debenture may be converted into common shares in the Company (each, a "Share") at a conversion price of $1.08 per Share.

Management Commentary

Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "Looking back on the first month post legalization in Germany, I see that we have the infrastructure and the supply agreements in place to continue delivering the accelerated growth we have already seen in April. We will also ensure that we have the necessary resources in place for success."

Uri Birenberg, Chief Financial Officer of IMC. "While our results have recovered from the impact of the Israel-Hamas war, our revenue was still effected by both an unfavorable exchange rate, as well as price reductions to sell off inventory."

Q1 2024 Conference Call

All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

https://investors.imcannabis.com/ within 24 hours after the call.

Q1 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $12.1 million compared to $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3%. The decrease is mainly due an exchange rate effect of about $0.2 million and decrease in avg. price per sale due to increased competition.
  • Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in Q1 2024, a decrease of 39%. The downside is attributed mainly to the slow-moving stock that was moved out at a lower price and an exchange rate difference totaling $0.4 million and $0.64 million cost of sales loss due to an inventory erase of the slow-moving stock. Company fair value adjustment was $0 and $0.4 million for the Q1 2024 and Q1 2023 respectively.
  • Total Dried Flower sold in Q1 2024 was approximately 1,873 kg with an average selling price of $5.68 per gram, compared to approximately 1,842kg in Q1 2023, with an average selling price of $6.59 per gram. This difference is mainly due to increased competition within the retail segment, and mid-range stock discounts to move out slow moving stock.
  • Total operating expenses in Q1 2024 were $7.4 million compared to $6.5 million in Q1 2023. The increase is due to the other operating expenses related to Oranim Deal revoke, with an expected losses of $2.8 million. Adjusting for this one-time losses, Q1 2024 operating expenses were $4.6 million compared to $6.5 million in Q1 2023, a decrease of 29%.
  • G&A Expenses in Q1 2024 were $2.3 million, compared to $3.2 million in Q1 2023, a decrease of 28%. The decrease in the G&A expense is attributable mainly to salaries and professional services of $0.64 million.
  • Selling and Marketing Expenses in Q1 2024 were $2.3 million, compared to $2.8 million in Q1 2023, a decrease of 18% mainly due to a decrease in Salaries and professional services of $0.5 million.
  • Net Loss from continuing operations in Q1 2024 was $6.0 million, compared to $0.9 million in Q12023.
  • Basic and diluted Loss per Share in Q1 2024 was $0.42, compared to a loss of $0.05 per Share in Q1 2023.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in Q1 2023 an increase of 10%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31, 2024, were $1.0 million compared to $1.8 million in December 31, 2023.
  • Total assets as of March 31, 2024 , were $41.1 million, compared to $48.8 million in December 31, 2023, a decrease of 16%. The decrease is mainly attributed to the goodwill reduction due to Oranim agreement cancelation of about $2.8M, a reduction in Inventory of $2.1 million, reduction of Cash and cash equivalents of $0.8M and reduction in Trade payables of $1.2 million.
  • Total Liabilities as of March 31, 2024 , were $32.8 million, compared to $35.1 in December 31, 2023, a decrease of about 7%. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in other accounts payables and accrued expenses of $1.8 million and reduction in the PUT option liability of $0.7 million.

Non-IFRS Measures

www.sedarplus.ca on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
We reconcile these non-IFRS financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measures as set out below.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian Dollars in thousands







March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023



Note


(Unaudited)










ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS:














Cash and cash equivalents




$ 1,048


$ 1,813

Trade receivables




6,506


7,651

Advances to suppliers




780


936

Other accounts receivable




3,732


3,889

Inventories


3


7,901


9,976












19,967


24,265

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:














Property, plant and equipment, net




4,939


5,058

Investments in affiliates




2,078


2,285

Right-of-use assets, net




1,243


1,307

Intangible assets, net




5,440


5,803

Goodwill




7,442


10,095












21,142


24,548








Total assets




$ 41,109


$ 48,813








The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian Dollars in thousands






March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023



Note


(Unaudited)










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables




$ 9,511


$ 9,223

Bank loans and credit facilities




11,941


12,119

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses




4,440


6,218

Accrued purchase consideration liabilities




2,165


2,097

PUT Option liability




1,967


2,697

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities




461


454












30,485


32,808








NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Warrants measured at fair value


4


137


38

Operating lease liabilities




744


815

Long-term loans




401


394

Employee benefit liabilities, net




96


95

Deferred tax liability, net




902


963












2,280


2,305








Total liabilities




32,765


35,113








EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY:


5












Share capital and premium




253,887


253,882

Translation reserve




1,399


95

Reserve from share-based payment transactions




9,664


9,637

Accumulated deficit




(255,431)


(249,145)








Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company




9,519


14,469








Non-controlling interests




(1,175)


(769)








Total equity




8,344


13,700








Total liabilities and equity




$ 41,109


$ 48,813


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data






Three months ended

March 31,



Note


2024


2023 (*)








Revenues




$ 12,063


$ 12,529

Cost of revenues




10,274


9,286

Gross profit before fair value adjustments




1,789


3,243








Fair value adjustments:







Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold in the period




(10)


(339)

Total fair value adjustments




(10)


(339)








Gross profit




1,779


2,904








General and administrative expenses




2,332


3,175

Selling and marketing expenses




2,292


2,805

Restructuring expenses




-


283

Share-based compensation




32


258

Other operating expenses


9


2,753


-

Total operating expenses




7,409


6,521








Operating loss




5,630


3,617








Finance income


4


(14)


3,530

Finance expense




(487)


(795)

Finance income, net




(501)


2,735








Gain (loss) before income taxes




(6,131)


(882)








Income tax benefit




(111)


(16)








Net )loss( gain




(6,020)


(866)








Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:














Total other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods




67


36








Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency




1,330


(562)








Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods




1,397


(526)








Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:














Adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operation




(35)


155








Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods




(35)


155








Total other comprehensive income (loss)




1,362


(371)








Total comprehensive loss




$ (4,658)


$ (1,237)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data






Three months ended

March 31,



Note


2024


2023 (*)















Net income (loss) attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company




(5,623)


(600)

Non-controlling interests




(397)


(266)












$ (6,020)


$ (866)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company




(4,252)


(959)

Non-controlling interests




(406)


(278)












$ (4,658)


$ (1,237)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company :


7












Basic and diluted (loss) gain per share (in CAD)




$ (0.42)


$ (0.05)








Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company
from continuing operations:







Basic and diluted (loss) gain per share (in CAD)




$ (0.42)


$ (0.05)








(*) See note 1 regarding figures disclosure.


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Canadian Dollars in thousands




Three months ended

March 31,



2024


2023 (*)

Cash provided by operating activities:










Net income (loss) for the period


$ (6,020)


$ 43

Adjustments for non-cash items:





Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory


10


339

Fair value adjustment on Warrants, investments and accounts receivable


100


(3,636)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


147


174

Amortization of intangible assets


452


456

Depreciation of right-of-use assets


118


179

Impairment of goodwill


2,753


-

Finance expenses, net


401


635

Deferred tax liability, net


(69)


(150)

Share-based payment


32


258

Restructuring expense


-


283



3,944


(1,462)






Changes in working capital:





Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


1,332


1,937

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and advances to suppliers


159


(940)

Decrease (increase) in inventories, net of fair value adjustments


2,159


90

Decrease (increase) in trade payables


663


(6,021)

Changes in employee benefit liabilities, net


-


(22)

Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses


(2,745)


(14)








1,568


(4,970)






Taxes (paid) received


(121)


328






Net cash used in operating activities


(629)


(6,061)






Cash flows from investing activities:










Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(2)


(411)

Payment of purchase consideration


-


(56)






Net cash used in investing activities


$ (2)


$ (467)


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Canadian Dollars in thousands




Three months ended

March 31,



2024


2023

Cash flow from financing activities:










Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of issuance costs


176


825

Proceeds from issuance of warrants


(176)


7,027

Repayment of lease liability


(118)


(175)

Interest paid - lease liability


(15)


(18)

Receipt (repayment) of bank loan and credit facilities


(2,856)


(1,046)

Cash paid for interest


(444)


(56)

Proceeds from discounted checks


2,581








Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(852)


6,557






Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents


718


(1,059)






Decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(765)


(1,030)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period


1,813


2,449






Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$ 1,048


$ 1,419






Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:










Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability


$ 40


$ 49

Issuance of shares in payment of debt settlement to a non-independent director of the company


$ -


$ 222


(*) See note 1 regarding Figures disclosure.


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company has exited operations in Canada to pivot its focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients. The Company also operated in Canada through Trichome Financial Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company has exited operations in Canada and considers these operations as discontinued.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets; the Company's ability to mitigate the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the Company; the Company's ability to take advantage of the legalization of medicinal cannabis in Germany; the Company's ability to host a teleconference meeting as stated; and the Company's ability to carry out its stated goals, scope, and nature of operations in Germany, Israel, and other jurisdictions the Company may operate.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: the failure of the Company to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to continue to meet the listing requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market; any unexpected failure to maintain in good standing or renew its licenses; the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to deliver on their sales commitments or growth objectives; the reliance of the Group on third-party supply agreements to provide sufficient quantities of medical cannabis to fulfil the Group's obligations; the Group's possible exposure to liability, the perceived level of risk related thereto, and the anticipated results of any litigation or other similar disputes or legal proceedings involving the Group; the impact of increasing competition; any lack of merger and acquisition opportunities; adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production quantities, qualities and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability from the usage of the Group's cannabis products; supply chain constraints; reliance on key personnel; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; risks surrounding war, conflict and civil unrest in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, including the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the Company, its operations and the medical cannabis industry in Israel; risks associated with the Company focusing on the Israel and Germany markets; the inability of the Company to achieve sustainable profitability and/or increase shareholder value; the inability of the Company to actively manage costs and/or improve margins; the inability of the company to grow and/or maintain sales; the inability of the Company to meet its goals and/or strategic plans; the inability of the Company to reduce costs and/or maintain revenues; the Company's inability to take advantage of the legalization of medicinal cannabis in Germany; and the Company's inability to host a teleconference meeting as stated.

Company Contact:

Anna Taranko, Director Investor & Public Relations
[email protected]

Oren Shuster, CEO
IM Cannabis Corp.
+972-77-3603504

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742228/IM_Cannabis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IM Cannabis Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.