International Star, Inc.: International Star CEO Todd Masse Issues Letter to Shareholders

International Star, Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) (the "Company" or "ILST") on May 8th, 2024 newly appointed CEO issues letter to shareholders.

Dear Shareholders:

I am honored by my appointment as CEO of International Star and am committed to our collective success. In my early weeks with the company, I have invested significant time and effort in reviewing the current operating businesses and their respective relationships to ensure that future activities will benefit the Company and its shareholders.

I have gained insight into the relationships and the best methods of assuring we can capitalize on the IP and other assets currently under the company's ownership. This will give us a solid foundation for our continued growth.

As CEO, I intend to focus on two main areas:

Optimizing and streamlining the current business while monetizing all its critical assets. We will also continue to increase those revenues by expanding our product offering and our geographic footprint.

Curate a viable pipeline of acquisition opportunities and execute on the best opportunities. This process has already begun, and we are diligently analyzing the first few deals.

I echo previous communications that structuring and executing good deals takes time, planning, and thoughtfulness. We intend to communicate to the market regularly to provide shareholders with business updates and growth opportunities.

In another vital update, recent news about the US Government's push to move marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance under the Controlled Substance Act (CSA) comes at a critical time for the industry. We are closely monitoring the situation to be ready to expand as the laws progressively change.

In the coming months, you can expect updates on the growth and management of current operations and information on new contracts and new type of businesses we are looking to acquire.

I look forward to building a great company with you.

Sincerely,

Todd Masse

CEO

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

