

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity seeking proposals from eligible applicants to establish and operate a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute focused on digital twins for the semiconductor industry.



Digital twins are virtual models that mimic the structure, context, and behavior of a physical counterpart.



The CHIPS for America Program has earmarked $285 million for a first-of-its-kind institute focused on the development, validation, and use of digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and test processes. The CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute is the first of its kind launched by the Department of Commerce under the Biden Administration.



Unlike traditional, physical research models, digital twins can exist in the cloud, which enables collaborative design and process development by engineers and researchers across the country, creating new opportunities for participation, speeding innovation, and reducing costs of research and development.



Digital twin-based research can also leverage emerging technology like artificial intelligence to help accelerate the design of new U.S. chip development and manufacturing concepts and significantly reduce costs by improving capacity planning, production optimization, facility upgrades, and real-time process adjustments.



'This new Manufacturing USA institute will not only help to make America a leader in developing this new technology for the semiconductor industry, it will also help train the next generation of American workers and researchers to use digital twins for future advances in R&D and production of chips,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.



