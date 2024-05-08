The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation in Malaysia is teaming up with private and public partners in the country to offer citizens financial incentives and discounts when adopting solar. It follows a government rebate scheme introduced in April. Malaysia's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) is launching a scheme to incentivize citizens and private organizations to adopt solar energy. The Solar@PETRA Initiative, also known as the Energy Transition Solar Initiative for the People, is a joint venture between Petra, Aeon Group, Malaysian solar energy ...

