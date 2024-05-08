The leadership moves come as KINESSO further scales its data and tech expertise across IPG Mediabrands, reinforcing commitment to help brands navigate Commerce, emerging tech and AI

KINESSO, IPG Mediabrands' centralized tech and data unit, today announced Tom Amies-Cull as Global Chief Operating Officer of KINESSO and Amie Owen as Global Chief Growth Officer of KINESSO Commerce. These strategic leadership decisions follow the holding company's merger of several agencies under the KINESSO umbrella in the second half of 2023, creating a performance, tech and data powerhouse that scales across all IPG Mediabrands agencies and their clients.

"The complexity of the media industry continues to grow exponentially, our clients constantly find themselves in unchartered territory. We want to provide them with the expertise and confidence that they are doing what's best for their business at every turn," said Jarrod Martin, Global CEO, KINESSO. "The addition of Tom in a global operations leadership role will help us scale our tech expertise across markets and transform the way we work, while Amie's deep knowledge and experience in Commerce will be brought to the center, benefitting all clients."

Amies-Cull joins KINESSO most recently from dentsu where he held the role of Global COO for media, driving their transformation agenda, overseeing global delivery capabilities and enabling teams across markets through technology. Based in the UK, Amies-Cull will report directly to Global CEO, Jarrod Martin, overseeing the integration of tech and data solutions across markets and agencies in the KINESSO and IPG Mediabrands network.

"I'm joining KINESSO at such an exciting and transformational time in the company's trajectory. Brands are looking for agency partners to make the most complex processes more digestible, agile and actionable, in order for that to happen, KINESSO needs to be functioning in the most effective way from the center to unlock growth at scale for clients," said Amies-Cull, "The decisions we make in the coming months and years will further solidify KINESSO's position at the forefront of the evolving media landscape."

Owen, formerly Global Chief Commerce Officer for UM Worldwide, is tasked with scaling the success she found at the helm of UM Commerce across all IPG Mediabrands clients under the recently formed KINESSO Commerce banner. Owen recently led the launch of UM's Shoptimizer solution and has been recognized as a leader and change-maker in the Commerce and Retail Media space which is projected to reach almost $122B in 2025.

"The explosion of retail media networks and ongoing advancements in data, tech and measurement can be overwhelming, so we're simplifying the space for our clients. We're providing clarity in the complexity, giving clients the confidence to navigate this landscape and make huge steps forward," Owen said. "It's a privilege to move into this new role, where I can create a supercharged Commerce solution across all IPG Mediabrands clients."

ABOUT KINESSO

KINESSO is the technology-driven performance marketing agency that sits at the very heart of IPG Mediabrands, providing actionable growth for both our agency partners and clients. We turn 'action' into 'outcome' for our clients, leveraging our unique capabilities in optimization, analytics, AI and experimentation. KINESSO has brought together the collective power of what was formerly Matterkind, Reprise, and KINESSO under one collective entity that will serve as the most powerful delivery engine in the industry. We have extensive offerings spanning across performance marketing and data and technology. Fueled by a deep understanding of consumer behavior, we offer an end-to-end engine of planning and optimization while also delivering on data-driven strategy for social platforms, actionable growth in e-commerce, and creating curated marketplaces specific to each client's function and needs. The company has more than 6,000 employees operating in more than 60 countries. Learn more at KINESSO.com.

