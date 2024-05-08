Nami Surgical, which is aiming to transform the robotic-assisted surgery market with a breakthrough ultrasonic platform, has secured $4 million of investment and grant funding. St Andrews-based impact investment firm Eos Advisory (Eos) led the seed $3.1 million round alongside the Investment Fund for Scotland, which is managed by UK private equity firm Maven and delivered by British Business Bank, Scottish Enterprise, and SIS Ventures, while the company was separately awarded a grant from Innovate UK, the United Kingdom's national innovation agency.

Nami Surgical develops miniaturised ultrasonic medical devices for surgical applications, and supports medical device companies to deliver innovation in ultrasonic surgery. In a groundbreaking development, Nami has introduced a high-performance, miniaturised ultrasonic scalpel, overcoming significant barriers in robotic-assisted surgery. Traditionally favoured in laparoscopic procedures, ultrasonic scalpels have been too large for effective use in robotic surgery until now.

Robotic surgeries, characterised by enhancing surgical precision and dexterity, significantly reduce patient trauma, post-operative pain, and recovery times, leading to shorter hospital stays. As robotic surgery becomes the standard for various procedures, its global market is set to quadruple, reaching approximately $36 billion by 2032. With Nami's pioneering technology, the integration of ultrasonic scalpels in robotic surgeries sets a new benchmark in surgical care, promising improved outcomes for patients worldwide.

Nami Surgical's CEO and Co-founder Nico Fenu said: "Robot-assisted surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years and is now widely used in various surgical procedures including urology, gynaecology, and colorectal. We have pilot programmes running with healthcare and medical device groups worldwide, including in the United States, and we now look forward to the commercialisation phase with the support of our new investors."

The company was co-founded by CTO Dr Rebecca Cleary in 2022 and is chaired by experienced life science and medtech NXD Albert Nicholl. Albert Nicholl said: "We have a huge opportunity ahead of us, and a fast route to market with the first product from the platform."

Nico Fenu added: "We are committed to close collaboration with clinicians and companies in the industry to translate their needs into novel devices that not only improve patient outcomes, but also drive ultrasonic surgery to the next level. It's an exciting time for us, and we are just getting started."

