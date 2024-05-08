KeyBank Honored at Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Annual Celebration of Music Education

KeyBank was recently recognized by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) with its 2024 Leadership in Music Education Award during the annual Celebration of Music Education. KeyBank and First Niagara Bank, which was acquired by KeyCorp in 2016, have had an impactful relationship with the BPO that amounts to a combined total of almost $3 million in lifetime giving. Amanda Hays, Vice President and Relationship Manager for Key Private Bank, accepted the award on behalf of KeyBank.

KeyBank's extraordinary support of the BPO's education and outreach programs through its support of the Next Generation Education Fund have allowed the BPO to invest in the future generations of the Western New York community. Funding has helped develop and expand indispensable music education programs that enhance the classroom experience and create well-rounded citizens, especially in the neighborhood near Kleinhans Music Hall, which is home to the BPO.

Studies show that arts education has many positive effects on childhood development. Music, specifically, facilitates comprehension, fosters creativity, builds communication skills, and may lead to improved classroom performance and self-confidence in the long-term. KeyBank's support helps the BPO serve more than 33,000 students annually.

Amanda Hays, Vice President and Relationship Manager for Key Private Bank, accepts the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024 Leadership in Music Education Award on behalf of KeyBank. Photo courtesy: Brett Deneve

