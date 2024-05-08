Openly Begins Launch in Connecticut, Marking First State Expansion of 2024

Independent Agents across the state will gain access to premium homeowners insurance starting this month.

Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, announced it will begin rolling out to independent insurance agents and homeowners in the state of Connecticut. Openly's premium comprehensive coverage will be available throughout the state over the course of 2024.

"Continuing our expansion across the U.S. remains integral to our strategy, and we are thrilled to be building out our Northeast presence with our entry into Connecticut," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "Given the state of the insurance industry today, independent agents need support from both a technology and customer service standpoint. We're excited to begin working across Connecticut to deliver an efficient and transparent homeowners insurance experience to these agents and their customers."

Connecticut is the 22nd state to make Openly's premium homeowners insurance coverage available. Openly offers premium homeowners insurance sold exclusively through independent agents, working closely alongside them to ensure homeowners and their properties are well-protected. In Connecticut, Openly will launch with a phased rollout by providing access to select agencies each month. This approach will ensure personalized attention and support during the launch phase.

"We've partnered with Openly in Massachusetts with great success for nearly two years and look forward to continued success with them in Connecticut," said Dan Rodriguez of William Raveis Insurance.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly merges market-leading data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. The company has recently achieved significant growth , securing $100 million in Series D Funding and introducing the inaugural State of the Independent Agent Survey .

Openly has been recognized across eight awards in the last year, including Forbes America's Best Startup Employers and Inc.'s Best Workplaces. These accolades signal the company's ongoing dedication to delivering independent agents and their policyholders straightforward and extensive home insurance coverage.

Openly is actively recruiting for remote positions. Please visit Openly's career page for all opportunities. For more information, please visit Openly's website .

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2024, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and earned recognition across two Comparably awards; Best Company Outlook for small/medium-sized businesses and Best HR Team . For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

