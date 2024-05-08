PayQuicker Named 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker

Leading global payouts orchestration platform recognized by American Banker for excellence in workplace culture

PayQuicker , a leader in global payouts orchestration, has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker.

The annual program recognizes financial technology companies that provide an enriching, opportunistic, positive, and supportive workplace culture, according to feedback from their employees, and that exhibit best practices toward employee benefits and human resource management.

"We founded PayQuicker in 2007 with a goal to create a global payout solution that would fulfill the diverse needs of businesses and their payees across every industry," said Paul Beldham , CEO at PayQuicker. "We couldn't have achieved our mission of creating happy payees without our self-starting, dedicated, and intelligent colleagues across the world. Our people are our most valuable asset, and we must always prioritize creating a supportive and inclusive environment that fosters a culture of diversity, respect, growth, and innovation."

With a global mindset, PayQuicker is proud to have a team located across the U.S., Canada, India and the U.K. The company prioritizes remote workplace solutions and embraces a culture of flexibility.

In pursuit to grow the team and further bolster its unique offerings, PayQuicker has announced key executive appointments and promotions within the last year. This past November, Gabriel Grisham, former NIUM, was appointed Senior VP of Global Sales for Payouts OS . Additionally, Nazuk Jain was promoted to VP of Product and Innovation and Nate Snow-Cornelus was promoted to Director of Global Sales.

The success of the strategy behind growing a team of professionals passionate about empowering businesses with superior global payouts experiences is reflected in recent client achievements. In February, PayQuicker was selected by MONAT Global , to streamline commission-based payments to their Market Partners across the globe.

To be considered for the illustrious recognition of Best Places to Work, organizations interested in participation must provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Applicants were tasked with filling out a rigorous company assessment designed to gather detailed information about the company's workplace. Employers were asked to complete an in-depth questionnaire, while employees were empowered to offer an honest assessment of the companies they worked for. Both needed to be completed for a company to be considered for American Banker's Best Company to Work for in Financial Technology list.

Learn more about how you can join PayQuicker's rapidly growing team to help create and deliver solutions that power intelligent payouts across the globe. For more information about PayQuicker and career opportunities, please visit https://payquicker.com/company-new/careers

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is a leading global payouts orchestration platform that provides corporate and consumer businesses of any size with intelligent and fast payments and treasury solutions. Founded in 2008, PayQuicker modernized global payouts orchestration, empowering instant payouts across 214 countries in more than 80 currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Its cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label PayQuicker products, enabling fast and flexible spending options. PayQuicker's mission is to provide clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives global business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: PayQuicker

View the original press release on accesswire.com