DE-ZYN Studios Cements Its Position as a Leading Immersive Dining Experience Designer

DE-ZYN Studios, the visionary force behind some of the world's most captivating immersive environments, reflects on the achievements in ultra-immersive dining at Planet Hollywood Observatory Orlando as it completes design on the new fully immersive dining experience at Planet Hollywood New York set to open this year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / DE-ZYN studios embarked on an extraordinary journey, tasked with redefining the very essence of dining at Planet Hollywood Observatory Orlando several years ago. The result? A groundbreaking quarter dome projection system soaring four stories high and stretching an impressive 60 feet by 200 feet wide. This monumental achievement stands as a testament to DE-ZYN's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology in the realm of themed entertainment.

Planet Hollywood Orlando

The Evolution of The Art Continues

The DE-ZYN studios team recently completed the design work on the highly anticipated Planet Hollywood New York project which promises to immerse guests in complete environments while they dine. Ten carefully integrated, large-scale custom 1.5mm COB LED walls were designed to surround guests in ultra-high resolution media. A state-of-the-art multi-channel Klipsch Audiophile audio system would fill the restaurant with carefully crafted, ultra-real environments and carefully curated music to truly transport guests to places dreams are made of.

An Adventure in Sight and Sound

DE-ZYN studios' creations allow guests to step into a world full of adventure, imagination, music, and storytelling where you can immerse yourself in a symphony of light, sound, and imagination. For Planet Hollywood Observatory Orlando, DE-ZYN studios crafted 10 original shows, each meticulously curated to enhance the thematic ambiance of the dining experience. From mesmerizing 16k resolution original animation vignettes to timeless film montages, every moment is synchronized with precision, creating an immersive journey for millions of visitors each year.

About DE-ZYN studios

DE-ZYN Studios is a global leader in immersive entertainment, specializing in the creation of captivating environments that defy convention and redefine possibility. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence, DE-ZYN Studios continues to shape the future of themed entertainment, one unforgettable experience at a time.

