The Most Ambitious Vehicle Upcycling Project of All Time Has a Name: Fuel2Electric

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / In an unprecedented switch up within the automotive industry, Fuel2Electric (F2E) emerges as the most ambitious vehicle upcycling project of all time. Spearheaded by a visionary trio, F2E is redefining the EV space, filling the bland expanse of factory EVs with vintage automobiles, baptized in electricity. It is the first network of agents specializing in converting any car into an electric version, striving to lead the EV conversion game into the mainstream.





From Frustration to Triumph. The thought of transforming a classic internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle into an EV riding an electric powertrain was inconceivable for most. The need for clarity is what inspired the inception of F2E. With over 70 specialized vendors and auto shops in its directory, it's a veritable gold mine for anyone seeking conversion expertise. But that's not all-this hub also doubles as a marketplace for necessary parts, and a staging ground for ambitious projects waiting to be brought to life.

Your Vision, Their Mission. So, what exactly is an EV conversion, and what is F2E's mission? An EV conversion is the art of transforming traditional vehicles-whether it's a vintage gem or a utility vehicle-into eco-friendly electric powerhouses. It's about creating a future where we upgrade what we already have instead of throwing it away. By aligning project goals with their network of experts and enthusiasts, F2E ensures every vision is realized with precision and passion. They are not just in the business of conversions; they are here to make conversion culture mainstream, accessible, and irresistible.

Seamless Conversion Experience. For those embarking on the conversion journey, the project owners, F2E offers a streamlined experience from concept to completion.

"Fuel2Electric was established with the goal of making EV conversions accessible to all automotive enthusiasts. We are thrilled to collaborate with top-tier precursors like EV West, TREMEC Electric GT, and top-notch converters like Moment Motors, Inspire EV, and 70 others!" Laurent Frugier, co-founder.

The F2E Brand Story. Fuel2Electric's narrative is one of passion-for the preservation of all the classic cars in North America, for all the obsolete fleets gathering dust, and for the freedom of the open road. It's a story of innovation, where every day brings new improvements to a service that's changing the automotive landscape. It's a story of connection, where project owners and professionals come together to create something beautiful.

Fuel2Electric isn't just about keeping cars out of museums or dusty garages; it's about setting them free on the highways, with the wind in their grilles and vigorous electric blood flowing through their veins under the hood. It's about the future-a future where we don't throw away the past, but infuse it with new, high-end technology instead.

