Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for April 2024; YTD Options and Equities Volumes Reach Record Levels while MGEX Futures Volume Jumps 41.5%

PRINCETON, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported April 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

April 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 142.8 million contracts, a 26.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 4.3% from March 2024. Average daily volume (ADV) reached 6.5 million contracts, a 9.2% increase YoY. April 2024 market share reached 15.5%, a 5.0% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 565.6 million contracts, a 3.4% increase from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 57.4 million contracts, a 30.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly ADV of 2.6 million contracts, a 12.3% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 227.7 million contracts, a 4.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 50.0 million contracts, a 7.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly ADV of 2.3 million contracts, a 7.3% decrease YoY. April 2024 market share reached 5.4%, a 19.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 203.5 million contracts, a 9.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 35.5 million contracts, a 59.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly ADV of 1.6 million contracts, a 37.7% increase YoY. April 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 19.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 134.4 million contracts, a 29.0% increase from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 5.1 billion shares, a 67.5% increase YoY and representing a market share of 2.11%, a 36.3% increase YoY. Monthly ADV reached 231.0 million shares, a 44.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 18.2 billion shares, a 46.4% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.9%, an increase of 41.5% from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 339,956 contracts, a 41.5% increase YoY and representing a 98.4% increase from March 2024. ADV reached 15,453 contracts in April 2024, representing a 22.2% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Mar-24 % Chg Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg

Trading Days 22 19

20

83 81



U.S. Equity Options Industry 923,580,569 693,547,556 33.2 % 861,219,614 7.2 % 3,565,541,087 3,324,379,278 7.3 %

MIAX Exchange Group 142,830,981 112,917,882 26.5 % 136,950,995 4.3 % 565,561,950 546,874,416 3.4 %

MIAX Options 57,387,191 44,135,910 30.0 % 55,108,636 4.1 % 227,664,575 217,937,002 4.5 %

MIAX Pearl 49,961,636 46,521,551 7.4 % 48,290,830 3.5 % 203,496,936 224,779,833 -9.5 %

MIAX Emerald 35,482,154 22,260,421 59.4 % 33,551,529 5.8 % 134,400,439 104,157,581 29.0 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Mar-24 % Chg Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 41,980,935 36,502,503 15.0 % 43,060,981 -2.5 % 42,958,326 41,041,719 4.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group 6,492,317 5,943,046 9.2 % 6,847,550 -5.2 % 6,813,999 6,751,536 0.9 %

MIAX Options 2,608,509 2,322,943 12.3 % 2,755,432 -5.3 % 2,742,947 2,690,580 1.9 %

MIAX Pearl 2,270,983 2,448,503 -7.3 % 2,414,542 -5.9 % 2,451,770 2,775,060 -11.6 %

MIAX Emerald 1,612,825 1,171,601 37.7 % 1,677,576 -3.9 % 1,619,282 1,285,896 25.9 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Mar-24 % Chg Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 15.46 % 16.28 % -5.0 % 15.90 % -2.7 % 15.86 % 16.45 % -3.6 %

MIAX Options 6.21 % 6.36 % -2.4 % 6.40 % -2.9 % 6.39 % 6.56 % -2.6 %

MIAX Pearl 5.41 % 6.71 % -19.4 % 5.61 % -3.5 % 5.71 % 6.76 % -15.6 %

MIAX Emerald 3.84 % 3.21 % 19.7 % 3.90 % -1.4 % 3.77 % 3.13 % 20.3 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Mar-24 % Chg Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Trading Days 22 19

20

83 81

U.S. Equities Industry 241,143 196,155 22.9 % 240,460 0.3 % 958,929 926,764 3.5 % MIAX Pearl Volume 5,083 3,034 67.5 % 4,485 13.3 % 18,234 12,458 46.4 % MIAX Pearl ADV 231 160 44.7 % 224 3.0 % 220 154 42.8 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 2.11 % 1.55 % 36.3 % 1.87 % 13.0 % 1.90 % 1.34 % 41.5 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,

Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures Contracts Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Mar-24 % Chg Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg Trading Days 22 19

20

83 81

MGEX Total 339,956 240,298 41.5 % 171,307 98.4 % 1,061,210 901,884 17.7 % MGEX Average Daily Volume 15,453 12,647 22.2 % 8,565 80.4 % 12,786 11,134 14.8 % MGEX Open Interest 57,003 64,379 -11.5 % 75,737 -24.7 %



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), Ledger X LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.miaxglobal.com/mgex.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

