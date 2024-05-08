MEGA MATRIX CORP. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Since the beginning of 2024, the Company made the strategic decision to focus on short drama streaming platform, FlexTV and ceased the crypto -related business, we have made significant progress in finance and operation.

Financial Highlights

In Q1 2024, the Company's total unaudited revenue reached $8.7 million, including over $8.0 million from membership and top-up streaming services and around $0.7 million from online advertising services.

Membership and top-up streaming services revenue from the U.S. market amounted to $4.4 million, representing 54.6% of the total streaming services revenue, which was attributed to our focus on English self-produced short dramas and the U.S. market.

Gross profit for Q1 2024 reached $5.2 million, with an almost 60.0% gross profit margin.

Operating Highlights

User recharge totaled $9.3 million in Q1 2024, with 66.0% generated from the U.S.

In Q1 2024, our quarterly active users reached 2.62 million, with an ARPU of $3.07 and quarterly active paying users amounted to 0.32 million, with an ARPPU of $24.94 respectively.

As of April 30, 2024, several hit series were released, among which "Mr. Williams! Madame is Dying" generated unaudited total user top-up amount reaching over $6.3 million and brought 4.8 million views, which demonstrated the powerful monetization capability of hit series.

As of April 30, 2024, FlexTV had a total inventory of over three hundred (300) short dramas, with two hundred and four (204) already released. Among the released dramas, fifty-three (53) are self-produced.

On January 20, 2024, FlexTV rose to 8th position in the Apple App Store Entertainment Top Charts (Free Apps, U.S.).

Management Commentary

Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of Mega Matrix Corp. said, "In Q1 of 2024, our efforts to bolster FlexTV's development were validated as we witnessed significant traction and engagement on the platform. The rapid uptake by users underscores the appeal of our curated short drama content, tailored for the vertical screen format.

Building on this momentum, our focus for the remainder of the year is on further enriching the FlexTV experience. We are committed to expanding our content library, nurturing studios that supply content to our platform, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing user engagement features to ensure that FlexTV remains at the forefront of the evolving entertainment landscape.

We attained our financial results by releasing only four self-producing English short dramas tailored for English-speaking world in 2024 Q1. Mega Matrix recognizes that captivating storylines are both the cornerstone and bottleneck of successful short dramas. Consequently, we have strengthened our script team, significantly enlarging its size by about 10 times and refining the script writing process. The newly reinforced team is now poised to produce 5 to 10 short dramas per month starting from June 2024.

The success we've experienced in Q1 reaffirms our belief in FlexTV's potential to revolutionize the way audiences consume content in the digital age. We are excited to continue driving innovation and delivering compelling entertainment experiences that resonate with viewers worldwide, all while maximizing value for our shareholders."

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

X (f/k/a Twitter): twitter.com/MegaMatrixMPU

www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mega Matrix Corp.