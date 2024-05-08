SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, reported its unaudited first quarter 2024 results. TPG issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 results, which can be viewed through the Investor Relations section of TPG's website at shareholders.tpg.com.

"TPG's strong first quarter financial results highlight the significant momentum across our business. Our continued organic growth, along with the strategic acquisition of Angelo Gordon, have driven a step-function change in our scale, diversification, and earnings power," said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer. "Our total AUM reached $224 billion at quarter end across private equity, credit, and real estate, and with $51 billion of dry powder to invest in an increasingly active market, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the differentiated opportunities our global investment teams are sourcing."

TPG has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A common stock to holders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024, payable on June 3, 2024.

TPG will host a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 am ET. It may be accessed by dialing (800) 245-3047 (US toll-free) or (203) 518-9765 (international), using the conference ID TPGQ124. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of TPG's website at shareholders.tpg.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the Events page in the Investor Relations section of TPG's website.

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $224 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

