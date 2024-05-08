Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
08.05.2024
Arrow Electronics Supports Local Youth Through Colorado Rockies Sponsorship

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Arrow Electronics has teamed with the Colorado Rockies to support Denver-area youth to open the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

On Opening Day, Arrow and the Rockies honored the nonprofit A Precious Child that provides essential resources and services to children in the Denver metro area. Nine-year-old Angelica Bedolla, who has benefitted from A Precious Child's programming, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Coors Field.

Arrow employees have volunteered at A Precious Child's resource center and the company has supported the organization through holiday gift drives and financial donations.

Arrow also participated in the Colorado Rockies 13th Annual STEM Day, a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math learning. More than 10,000 students, teachers and parents attended the event, hosted by science educator and Emmy Award-winning television personality Steve Spangler. Attendees got the opportunity to see Arrow's SAM Car, a modified racecar, which quadriplegic former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt pilots using head controls and voice commands.

Arrow advances STEM learning opportunities for students around the world by sponsoring robotics competitions, inventor challenges, and supporting organizations that offer STEM programming.

About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

###

Arrow's SAM car

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arrow Electronics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arrow Electronics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arrow-electronics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arrow Electronics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

