

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remained weak in crypto markets amidst mixed hints from Fed officials about the monetary policy outlook. A firm Dollar and hardening bond yields also exacerbated a sell-off in the crypto market. Outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Tuesday after two days of inflows also added to the bearish sentiment.



Fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer lingered amidst divergent rate cut hints from Fed officials.



The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the U.S. Dollar against a basket of 6 currencies and widely perceived as a gauge of monetary policy expectations increased 0.12 percent overnight to 105.54.



Bond yields hardened across tenors and regions, increasing the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies that are typically not interest bearing. Ten-year U.S. bond yields increased 0.63 percent whereas the 5-year tenor witnessed a spike of 0.55 percent.



Latest data from Farside Investors showed net outflows of $16 million to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Tuesday. The previous two sessions had recorded strong inflows.



Amidst the negative sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization dropped 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.28 trillion whereas the 24-hour trading volume dropped 7.2 percent overnight to $62.9 billion.



Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $62,094.04, around 16 percent below the all-time high.



Ethereum (ETH) also shed 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,008.85, around 38 percent below the all-time high.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 1.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $585.02.



5th ranked Solana (SOL), 8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) and 11th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) have all lost more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours.



7th ranked XRP (XRP), 9th ranked Toncoin (TON)and 10th ranked Cardano (ADA) have all declined more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report showed an outflow of $251 million in the week ended May 3 versus the outflow of $435 million during the week ended April 26. Year-to-date flows decreased to $12.8 billion, and cumulative AUM dropped to $84.9 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly outflows of $284 million constituted bulk of the outflows. Ethereum-based products however recorded inflows of $30 million, halting 7 consecutive weeks of outflows.



Of the cumulative AUM of $84.9 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $65.8 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at around 53 percent. AUM of Ethereum products stood at $12.96 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.7 billion. An AUM of $1.1 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $583 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $277 million from Grayscale Investments and $131 million from Fidelity ETF. Ark 21 Shares and ProShares ETF, both recorded outflows of more than $80 million. CoinShares XBT recorded outflows of $30 million, followed by iShares ETF that witnessed outflows of $24 million.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $28.4 billion, which is more than 33 percent of the cumulative AUM of $84.9 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $16.9 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $9.3 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows massive weekly outflows of $504 million from United States. The successful launch and trading of spot-based ETFs saw inflows of $307 million to Hong Kong. Sweden recorded outflows of $30.3 million followed by Switzerland and Canada that both recorded outflows of close to $10 million. Germany also recorded outflows of $7.3 million. Brazil however recorded inflows of $3.7 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $84.9 billion, $66.5 billion or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of close to $4.5 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $3.9 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.1 billion.



