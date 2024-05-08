CSIOS Corporation: CSIOS Honored With Montgomery County Board of Education's Distinguished Service to Public Education Award

CSIOS is Recognized by the Montgomery County Board of Education With the Distinguished Service to Public Education Award

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation announced today that it was recognized by the Montgomery County Board of Education with the Distinguished Service to Public Education award.

CSIOS Chief Compliance Officer Tyson Gee

Established in 1997, this award recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations that have made exemplary contributions to public education in Maryland's Montgomery County.

In partnership with the Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation, CSIOS volunteered cyber experts and provided key donations to enhance several cyber programs. Together, they also established "The Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship Fund." This is an "annually recurring" and "in perpetuity" $10,000 scholarship designed to make careers in the cybersecurity industry more accessible to underrepresented minority group students.

"We congratulate Team CSIOS on this achievement. This recognition demonstrates CSIOS's dedication to community outreach, as well as our commitment to contribute to what matters most - our children's future," said Tyson Gee, CSIOS's Chief Compliance Officer.

Saeng Saengduangchan, CSIOS's Chief Technology Officer, added, "We are very thankful to the Montgomery County Board of Education and the Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation for our partnership and the continued opportunity we have to influence our children's educational future."

