Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 17:06
107 Leser

(0)

Lucas Systems, Inc.: Lucas Systems Announces 100 Billion Warehouse Picks

Credits Continuous Innovation of Technologies Centered Around Workers

WEXFORD, Pa., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers made 100 billion warehouse picks using Lucas Systems software, according to an announcement today from Lucas Systems, a distribution center technology company.

Photo credit: Lucas Systems

Lucas Systems, which provides software to workers in more than 400 warehouses across four continents, says the 100-billion milestone is a culmination of industry longevity combined with tens of thousands of workers using its sophisticated speech-recognition and optimization software, powered by Jennifer. Jennifer provides in-the-moment voice and visual guidance for warehouse tasks such as picking, replenishment, putaway, loading, and cycle count.

"Workers make nearly 17 million picks each day with Lucas technologies," says Lucas Systems Founder and CEO Rick Brown. "For 26 years, we've been helping to improve the quality of work-life for warehouse workers while dramatically boosting productivity, accuracy, and safety."

Warehouse workers value technology so much that they are willing to make important trade-offs to access it. According to a recent market study commissioned by Lucas Systems, which polled 500 U.S. on-floor warehouse workers, nearly three out of four on-floor workers would consider a pay cut at another company for an opportunity to use technology if it helps them in their job.

Lucas Systems says its technologies gain favor for key reasons:

  • No voice training required with industrial grade dual engine speech recognition
  • Flexibility for workers to work in their own language with more than 30 languages available
  • Multimodal worker interaction using voice, visual and scanning options
  • Built-in optimization that can reduce worker travel by up to 50% while improving picking accuracy
  • Software that runs on a wide variety of Android devices including tablets, wearable devices and mobile computers

Reaching 100 billion picks required adaptability, says Lucas executives.

"Innovation has been key to our longevity and growth," Brown says. "We have been at the forefront of leading change in the distribution industry, which is now occurring at an accelerated rate."

Notable market shifts have significantly raised the bar for technology companies. These changes include growth in direct-to-consumer volume and high expectations for near perfect accuracy and shorter order-to-delivery times.

Henry Schein, a leading global provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, and a long-standing customer of Lucas Systems, has benefitted from Lucas' commitment to continuous innovation.

"In pursuit of consistently fulfilling our customer commitment, we forged a partnership with Lucas Systems in 2006," said Ed Igrisan, Vice President, U.S. Distribution West, South, and Canada, Henry Schein. "Since implementing Lucas Systems' voice and AI optimization technologies, Henry Schein has achieved significant growth, exceeding $12 billion in revenue. This strategic partnership has helped to transform our distribution centers, driving substantial improvements in worker productivity, operational agility, and overall satisfaction for both our Team Schein Members and customers."

About Lucas Systems
Lucas Systems helps companies transform their distribution center by dramatically increasing worker productivity, operational agility, and customer and worker satisfaction using intelligent software with speech recognition and AI optimization technologies.

CONTACT: Jill Berardi, jill@berardigroup.com

Lucas Systems

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407766/Lucas_Systems___10_B_Picks.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586736/Lucas_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucas-systems-announces-100-billion-warehouse-picks-302139978.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
