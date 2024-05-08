Celly Partners With Yosemite Clean Energy to Drive Carbon-Negative Biofuel Innovation and Sustainable Fuel Distribution

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Yosemite Clean Energy, a leading innovator in the production of carbon-negative biofuels, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Celly, a pioneering force in low-carbon and sustainable fuel distribution. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing the energy transition towards clean energy ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions, which combat climate change.

Yosemite Clean Energy specializes in converting forest and agricultural waste into carbon-negative hydrogen. Their state-of-the-art biofuel plants utilize waste biomass, effectively reducing hazardous forest fuels and contributing to improved air quality, public health, and wildfire risk mitigation.

Celly is committed to providing efficient, low-carbon hydrogen and renewable fuels through our integrated supply chain to end-use customers, fulfilling its mission of providing hydrogen from "stump to pump." Celly's innovative modular hydrogen refueling stations play a crucial role in this partnership, facilitating the efficient delivery of gaseous hydrogen to customers across various sectors.

"Yosemite Clean Energy's mission of providing carbon-negative hydrogen is dependent upon our ability to show our end-use customers that we have a cost-effective, reliable, and safe hydrogen supply chain that our customers can trust. I have been working with our global partners, like the Sustainable Markets Initiative, to find the best mid-stream and downstream solutions to reduce the cost of hydrogen transportation and distribution, and through our partnership with Celly, we can provide the best value and lowest cost available with our current technologies," said Thomas Hobby, CEO of Yosemite Clean Energy.

"We are excited to partner with Yosemite Clean Energy in our mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable fuel solutions," said Austin Terry, Founder and CEO of Celly. "This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in fuel distribution with Yosemite Clean Energy's groundbreaking biofuel production, creating a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Together, Celly and Yosemite Clean Energy aim to revolutionize the energy landscape, driving positive environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices worldwide.

About Yosemite Clean Energy:

Yosemite Clean Energy, LLC (YCE) transforms wood waste into zero-emission fuels created entirely from renewable sources by harnessing the power of carbon-negative renewable hydrogen.

About Celly:

Celly envisions a cleaner world powered by efficient, low-carbon hydrogen and renewable fuels. A leader in sustainable fuel distribution, Celly is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy ecosystems through innovation and collaboration.

For further information visit: https://www.yosemiteclean.com and https://cellyh2.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Declan Maddern

Policy Analyst

Yosemite Clean Energy

805-891-8711

Declan.Maddern@yosemiteclean.com

Juliana Moreno

Chief Marketing Officer

Celly

832-713-7616

juliana.moreno@cellyh2.com

SOURCE: Yosemite Clean Energy

View the original press release on newswire.com.