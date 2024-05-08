TLab Dx: TLab Accredited by the College of American Pathologists

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to T Lab Inc., (TLab) based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

TLab was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. TLab is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

"This certification further enables our mission to alleviate suffering by developing tests that aim to clarify and simplify the ambiguous topics in the areas of persistent inflammatory diseases," said B. Robert Mozayeni, M.D.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities and reflect the most recent best practices.

With over 23,000 laboratory professional participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and a leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org.

About TLab

TLab is breaking new ground in revealing the mechanisms of inflammation. We combine advanced molecular probes, staining methods, and confocal laser imaging techniques to identify the presence of pathogens in blood, and explore the causes and consequences of inflammatory disease.

For more information about our CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory, visit www.tlabdx.com.

