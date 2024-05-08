John Galt Solutions Brings End-to-End AI-Powered Probabilistic Planning to Drive Supply Chain Agility

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced the introduction of a unique end-to-end probabilistic planning approach to its market-leading Atlas Planning Platform. This groundbreaking approach provides a comprehensive model of real-world supply chain probabilities, revolutionizing the way companies manage and create opportunity to derive even more value from uncertainty and variability, driving superior outcomes.









Traditional supply chain planning methods often fail to capture the intricate dynamics and complexity of modern supply chains, treating supply chains in terms of certainty and accuracy. John Galt Solutions is revolutionizing the market with its end-to-end probabilistic planning approach, enhanced by AI-powered Q-learning. This cutting-edge method offers a dynamic and recursive approach to planning and allows companies to:

Identify opportunity faster and capitalize on uncertainty.

Assess value across multiple dimensions, factoring in uncertainty at each step of the decision-making process.

Measure the value of uncertainty in resource utilization and timing, projecting the benefits and risks of each decision as costs or savings.

This innovative approach embraces the natural ranges of outcomes and unpredictability in critical supply chain elements such as demand, supply, costs, and key areas across the supply chain. The end-to-end probabilistic planning system empowers companies to evaluate the probability and consequences of different future events, enhancing strategic decision-making.

The Atlas Planning Platform evaluates alternatives using an innovative mathematical approach, leveraging AI to provide a holistic range of probabilities for end-to-end planning. With a digital supply chain twin at its core, Atlas' model continuously learns and reoptimizes in response to ongoing risks. Companies can adjust and align risk with their organization's tolerance, goals, and strategies, enabling them to make decisions with greater confidence.

Adopting a probabilistic approach to decision-making helps businesses consistently make better choices based on the likelihood of successful outcomes, effectively handling uncertainty to maximize results.

"With so much uncertainty and variability in today's business environment, supply chain planning is ready for a transformation," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "The end-to-end probabilistic planning approach we're bringing to the market with the Atlas Planning Platform empowers companies to assess a full range of probabilities and assumptions and - when business conditions change-to pivot faster and unlock new value by embracing the unknown. This is a game-changer."

The Atlas Planning Platform sets itself apart from other planning systems by incorporating a wide array of probabilistic outcomes across purchasing, manufacturing, demand, supply, and beyond.

John Galt Solutions' introduction of end-to-end probabilistic planning sets a new standard for supply chain agility and adaptability, empowering companies to outperform and out-deliver their competition, navigating uncertain environments and seizing opportunities for supply chain innovation and sustainable growth.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

