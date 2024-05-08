The energy industry is undergoing a radical transformation. Renewable sources of energy have become increasingly profitable in recent years and are now the most economically viable solution for generating electricity. Deployment is accelerating and the technologies are becoming increasingly sophisticated. This has put renewables in the fast lane. Visionary companies are contributing to this development with modern technologies, ideas and concepts. The best and most innovative developments have been nominated for The smarter E AWARD 2024. The prize is awarded in five categories: Photovoltaics, Energy Storage, E-Mobility, Smart Integrated Energy and Outstanding Projects. The winners will be honored on the eve of The smarter E Europe on June 18 at 6:15pm at the International Congress Center München (ICM). Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from June 19-21.

Intelligent, innovative, interdisciplinary as Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe highlights key topics for a renewable 24/7 energy supply. The focus will be on solar energy, storage technologies, electromobility and grid and energy management. The smarter E AWARD is presented every year as part of this exhibition. The innovation prize recognizes companies and their products that are actively shaping tomorrow's energy world. This year's finalists showcase clear trends from artificial intelligence and digital twins to software-as-a-service solutions to higher performance and efficiency. These companies are the finalists of The smarter E AWARD 2024.

The finalists of the Photovoltaics category

Aiko Energy (China)

ArcelorMittal Construction (France)

Euronergy (Netherlands)

Institute for Solar Energy Research ISFH Aerial PV Inspection (Germany)

NexWafe (Germany)

PVcase (Lithuania)

Shenzhen Hopewind Electric (China)

SMA Solar Technology (Germany)

Solar Materials (Germany)

WAVELABS Solar Metrology Systems (Germany)

The finalists of the Energy Storage category

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) (China)

Cubenergy (China)

Enphase Energy (USA)

ESS Tech (USA)

HagerEnergy (Germany)

Jackery Technology (USA)

Pfannenberg Europe (Germany)

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

sonnen (Germany)

Trina Storage (China)

The finalists of the E-Mobility category

Autel Europe (Germany)

Designwerk Technologies (Switzerland)

EcoG (Germany)

Huawei Digital Power (China)

Road (Netherlands)

SolarPaint by Apollo Power (Israel)

Vector Informatik (Germany)

XCharge Europe (Germany)

Finalists of the Smart Integrated Energy category

CyberGrid (Germany)

Delfos Intelligence Asset Management (Spain)

dvlp.energy (Germany)

Entrix (Germany)

Off-Grid Europe (Germany)

PIONIERKRAFT (Germany)

SolarEdge (Israel)

suena (Germany)

The Mobility House (Germany)

Finalists in the Outstanding Projects category

3SUN (Italy)

Beijing HyperStrong Technology (China)

Boreal Light (Germany)

CALB Group (China)

Huawei Digital Power (China)

IO-Dynamics (Germany)

LONGi Solar Technology (China)

MaxSolar (Germany)

Red Sea Global (Saudi Arabia)

Siemens (Germany)

The smarter E Europe

"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" this is the motto of The smarter E Europe. Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry puts the spotlight on cross-industry solutions for a renewable 24/7 energy supply covering electricity, heat and transport. The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and will take place from June 19-21, 2024 at Messe München.

