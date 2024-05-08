

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The loonie rebounded to 1.3717 against the greenback, from an early 1-week low of 1.3762.



The loonie rose to 0.9018 against the aussie and 1.4745 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9059 and more than a 6-month low of 1.4787.



The loonie touched 113.42 against the yen, setting a 6-day high.



The loonie is poised to challenge resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 0.885 against the aussie, 1.44 against the euro and 116.00 against the yen.



