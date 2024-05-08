Allied Universal Named to Newsweek List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2024

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2024 with a ranking of four and a half stars. The list was compiled based on responses from people with less than five years of employment experience currently working at companies with more than 500 employees.

"Allied Universal is honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters in 2024," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We are proud to provide a wide range of opportunities for those who are looking for a start in the workforce. Our dedicated team of leaders make exceptional mentors for anyone who chooses to begin their careers with Allied Universal. With a core emphasis on promoting from within, our newest employees are welcomed into the company with a commitment to helping them grow and realize their career goals and aspirations."

Allied Universal is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that fully supports its commitment to becoming an Employer of Choice, including the recruitment and mentoring of those just starting out in their careers by providing a wealth of opportunities and fostering a culture that promotes from within.

To read more, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-job-starters-2024/large-size-company.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

