

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.483 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.560 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes also attracted average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken