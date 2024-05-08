

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar lost ground against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback fell to 1.0757 against the euro and 0.9073 against the franc, from its early 5-day highs of 1.0735 and 0.9095, respectively.



The greenback eased to 1.2504 against the pound, from an early 1-week high of 1.2467.



The greenback retreated to 1.3715 against the loonie, 0.6585 against the aussie and 0.6003 against the kiwi, from an early 1-week high of 1.3762, 6-day high of 0.6557 and a 5-day high of 0.5981, respectively.



The greenback is seen finding support around 1.09 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 1.27 against the pound, 1.34 against the loonie, 0.68 against the aussie and 0.62 against the kiwi.



