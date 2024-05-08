

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, as prices rebounded after official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude inventories rose in the week ended May 3rd.



Oil prices fell earlier in the session after a border crossing in southern Gaza reopened for humanitarian aid deliveries.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.61 or about 0.78% at US$78.99 per barrel, recovering from a low of $76.89 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $83.58 a barrel, gaining $0.42 or about 0.51%.



Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels last week after surging by 7.3 million barrels a week earlier.



At 459.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



The data also showed gasoline inventories rose by 0.9 million barrels last week but remain about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year. Meanwhile, distillate fuel inventories crept up by 0.6 million barrels last week but remain about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.



In geopolitical news, the Karam Abu Salem crossing, also known as Kerem Shalom, was reopened this morning after a government order, the Israeli authority in charge of the crossing said on X after the U.S. piled pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a ceasefire deal with Hamas.



Urgent ceasefire talks are being held in Cairo, but Hamas have warned there will be no negotiations if Israel's operation in Rafah continues.



