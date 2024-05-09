Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission, as principal regulator, to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates (the "Required Year End Filings") before the April 29, 2024 filing deadline.

The Corporation was unable to make the Required Year End Filings because its auditor resigned in early April 2024 and the Corporation was unable to find and engage a new auditor in time to complete the audit by the filing deadline.

The Corporation plans to remedy the above default by finding and engaging a new auditor and filing the Required Year End Filings by June 30, 2024.

The MCTO will remain in effect for two business days after the Required Year End Filings are filed.

The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as the Required Year End Filings are outstanding.

The Corporation also does not expect to be able to file its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, management discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates by May 30, 2024.

The Corporation is not subject to any insolvency proceedings.

The Corporation does not have any other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Richard Edgar

President and Chief Executive Officer

