Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Dividend for May

Management and Directors of Gamehost Inc. (the "Company") present results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the "Quarter").

Operating revenue for the Quarter was up 3.6% to $20,547.2 thousand ($19,838.6 thousand - 2023) while EBITDA to Shareholders was down 1.3% to $7,920.7 thousand ($8,022.6 thousand - 2023). Earnings per share for the Quarter was $0.22 ($0.21 - 2023). A period of severe record-breaking cold in mid-January took a bite out of revenues during the Quarter.

Comparative results for the Quarter benefit from a two-percentage point increase in the operators share of electronic gaming device Hold from 15% to 17%. AGLC approved the temporary, two year, increase effective April 1, 2023. The increase is intended to incentivize operators to make investments in their facilities or promotions that will increase gaming revenues and will be evaluated at regular intervals by AGLC during the two-year period. Management is hopeful that results following the two-year period will support the change being made permanent.

During the Quarter, the Company repurchased 48,200 shares for an aggregate $464.9 thousand. These share purchases will attract the proposed share buyback tax that received first reading in the House of Commons in 2023 resulting in a 2.0% tax being applied to the value of any share buybacks beginning January 1, 2024. The Company used remaining surplus cash to retire $4,167.0 thousand of debt following payment of dividends.

The prolonged impact of high interest rates is beginning to more heavily influence consumer behavior as reflected in our most recent Quarter. Still, Alberta is expected to grow at a pace above the national average thanks in part to robust population growth. The long awaited TMX Pipeline entered commercial service May 1, 2024 which will have an immediate beneficial impact on Alberta's energy sector and bring with it the spin off benefits to everyday Albertan's.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited - Canadian dollars (thousands except per share figures)



three months ended March 31 2024 2023 %

Chg. Operating revenue $ 20,547.2 $ 19,838.6 3.6 % Cost of sales Other Other (11,628.8 ) (10,897.8 ) Depreciation Depreciation (820.9 ) (829.5 )

(12,449.7 ) (11,727.3 ) Gross profit 8,097.5 8,111.3 (0.2 %)

Lease and other income 46.3 42.8

Administrative expenses Other Other (1,100.7 ) (1,042.5 ) Depreciation Depreciation (217.1 ) (231.6 )

(1,317.8 ) (1,274.1 ) Profit from operating activities 6,826.0 6,880.0 (0.8 %)

Gain on disposal of assets 9.4 - Net finance costs (667.0 ) (768.5 ) Profit before income tax 6,168.4 6,111.5

Income tax expense (1,439.3 ) (1,564.5 ) Profit and comprehensive profit 4,729.1 4,547.0 4.0 %

Earnings per share Basic and fully diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.21 7.9 %

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and fully diluted (x 000) 21,358.9 22,161.1

EBITDA $ 7,920.7 $ 8,022.6 (1.3 %) EBITDA % 38.4 % 40.2 %

31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Cash $ 13,551.6 $ 13,979.2 Total assets $ 176,900.8 $ 179,396.7 Total debt $ 42,000.1 $ 46,167.1

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of May 2024 of $0.04 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.48 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024. This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

