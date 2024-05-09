WSPN Empowers Digital Transactions by Teaming Up with 12 New Exchanges for Enhanced Accessibility

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, a leading global digital payments company renowned for its commitment to transparency, speed, and efficiency, is excited to announce its latest milestone. In April 2024, WSPN has forged strategic partnerships with 12 new exchanges, marking a significant step forward in advancing digital payment innovation and fostering the widespread adoption of digital asset trading.

Originally established with an exclusive partnership with BitMart, WSPN is dedicated to expanding its reach and impact within the digital payments landscape. By forging alliances with a diverse range of exchanges, WSPN aims to create greater accessibility and liquidity for its flagship digital currency, WUSD (Worldwide USD).

With the primary trading pair on these exchanges being WUSD/USDT, WSPN is poised to catalyze the growth of digital asset trading across multiple platforms. By leveraging the strength of its partnerships, WSPN seeks to empower users with seamless and secure avenues for engaging in digital asset transactions.

WUSD is now available on the following exchanges:

BitMart: A globally recognized digital asset trading platform. BigOne: A user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange catering to both novice and experienced traders. Biconomy: An innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on enhancing user experience and security. HIBT: A leading exchange platform offering a wide range of digital assets for trading. MEXC: A trusted cryptocurrency exchange providing secure and efficient trading services. Hotcoin: An emerging exchange platform committed to fostering the growth of digital asset markets. NexDAX: A next-generation cryptocurrency exchange offering advanced trading features and liquidity solutions. VinDAX: A premier exchange platform facilitating seamless trading experiences for users worldwide. CITEX: A dynamic digital asset trading platform with a strong focus on user security and satisfaction. BankCEX: A reliable exchange platform offering diverse digital asset trading options. Tidex: An intuitive cryptocurrency exchange empowering users with advanced trading tools and resources. P2B: A progressive exchange platform dedicated to driving innovation and accessibility in digital asset trading. Latoken: A leading cryptocurrency exchange with a global presence and a commitment to fostering financial inclusion.



Through these strategic partnerships, WSPN is committed to empowering users with enhanced access to digital payment solutions and expanded opportunities for participating in the burgeoning digital economy. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital realm, WSPN is driving forward the evolution of global commerce.

As WSPN continues to pioneer advancements in digital payments and blockchain technology, these new partnerships serve as a testament to its unwavering dedication to innovation and progress. With WUSD now available on a diverse array of exchanges, users worldwide can seamlessly engage in digital asset trading with confidence and convenience.

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT"). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Worldwide USD ('WUSD'), WSPN's flagship USD stablecoin, is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Dedicated to optimizing payment solutions for web3 industry enterprise users, WUSD empower the real economy through secure, compliant digital payments, spanning stablecoins, exchanges and cards, all geared for global expansion.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374095/Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wspn-empowers-digital-transactions-by-teaming-up-with-12-new-exchanges-for-enhanced-accessibility-302140723.html