FinTech Global selects ION products for 2024 FinCrimeTech50 list

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations, announces that FinTech Global has listed three ION products in the 2024 FinCrimeTech50 list. The included products are XTP Risk JANUS, XTP Central Limits, and ION LookOut.

The FinCrimeTech50 is an annual list of the world's 50 most innovative tech companies offering financial crime and fraud prevention solutions. The list is part of a series of studies that help financial services executives locate business models most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry.

XTP Risk JANUS and ION LookOut are advanced real-time risk management and surveillance systems that monitor high volumes of transactions daily, ensuring compliance across markets, regions, and asset classes. Both products oversee trading, market-making, DMA, and HFT activities, adhering to bank and regulatory standards.

XTP Central Limits helps manage pre-trade settings on third-party trading platforms, reducing unauthorized limit changes. The products were recognized in this year's list for their new advanced functionalities supporting risk management, alert workflow management, and AI/ML-based surveillance, resulting in improved productivity and reduced costs.

Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST, said, "We are honored to have secured a coveted spot on the FinCrimeTech50 list. Our offering is cutting-edge from a functional and technological point of view. Global and regional financial institutions use our solutions as they include a profound knowledge of processes in business companies of different sizes. Our solutions are market leaders in their segment, and we continue to invest in R&D to stay at the forefront of innovation."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the entire trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

About FinTech Global

FinTech Global is the world's leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products, and industry events.

Notes to editors

1. XTP Risk JANUS is a multi-asset, currency, and market, real-time risk management, and order validation system for exchange-traded financial instruments that can be used during pre-trade, at-trade, or post-trade. It evaluates credit and market risk in real time, with more than 80 risk indicators covering margins, P&L, exposures, position limits, and electronic surveillance.

2. ION LookOut, developed by ION-owned LIST, is an advanced trade surveillance and market monitoring system that pinpoints breaches of regulatory requirements across multiple asset classes, and detects insider dealing and market manipulation.

3. XTP Central Limits manages the limit workflow approval process. A pre-trade risk mitigator, it solves complex, labor-intensive, and error-prone manual problems - previously considered unsolvable - by providing an efficient way to maintain multiple high-performance trading platforms. It controls and checks third-party trading platform pre-trade settings, and reduces the risk of unauthorized limit changes.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

