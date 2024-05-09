Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
09.05.24
08:17 Uhr
0,855 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.05.2024 | 08:06
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 Plc - Notice of Results

KR1 Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

Thursday, 9 May 2024

KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of Results

KR1 plc, a leading digital asset investment company, expects to publish its audited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, Managing Directors and Co-Founders of the Company, will be available to discuss the results with equity analysts upon request. For further details please contact: pr@KR1.io

Once announced, the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements will also be made available on KR1's website (https://investors.KR1.io/).

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

+44(0)20 3757 6882

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.