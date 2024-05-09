KR1 Plc - Notice of Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

Thursday, 9 May 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of Results

KR1 plc, a leading digital asset investment company, expects to publish its audited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, Managing Directors and Co-Founders of the Company, will be available to discuss the results with equity analysts upon request. For further details please contact: pr@KR1.io

Once announced, the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements will also be made available on KR1's website ( https://investors.KR1.io/ ).

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc George McDonaugh Keld van Schreven +44 (0)1624 630 630 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser) Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930 SEC Newgate (Financial Communications) Bob Huxford Ian Silvera Atif Nawaz +44(0)20 3757 6882 pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.