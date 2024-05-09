London & Associated Properties Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

9 May 2024

London & Associated Properties PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

This is to confirm that London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Wednesday, 26 June 2024).

The document is now available on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 30 April 2024.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from https://www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000