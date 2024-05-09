

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L), an engineering and construction group, Thursday said its trading for the period January 1, 2024 to date has been in line with expectations and continues to expect earnings to increase in 2024.



The company also provided details of progress on some major projects since the start of the year. These include,



SSEN ASTI framework: Under the framework, the company's power transmission and distribution business have now commenced early contractor involvement works on nine electricity transmission projects across the north of Scotland.



BP and Equinor's Net Zero Teeside Power project: Balfour Beatty has received a Letter of Intent to progress with the next phase of the project to construct a carbon capture plant, in partnership with Technip Energies and GE Vernova.



Rolls Royce: Balfour Beatty has been selected as a construction partner for the expansion work in Raynesway, Derby. The company will provide infrastructure enabling works, build new manufacturing and office facilities, and redevelop existing industrial buildings, in stages over the next eight years.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken