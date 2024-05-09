Volet.com launches new prepaid cards

Volet.com, the internationally renowned e-wallet provider, launches new Global Plus prepaid cards for international customers. Available in most supported countries, the cards are linked to the user's Volet.com account and allow for easy ATM and POS spending.

QUEBEC CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volet.com payment platform announces the launch of its prepaid cards in USD available in most supported countries, making these cards the company's product with the widest international coverage. Existing Volet.com cards usually target specific regions and countries, like its most popular Europe cards for the European Union and a few select countries outside the EU. The new Global Plus cards are available to verified Volet.com users in most supported countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and more.

The new Global Plus cards are instantly loaded from Volet.com wallets, after which they are ready to facilitate POS and ATM transactions in millions of enabled locations worldwide. Customers are encouraged to compare fees, limits and other features of the new Global Plus cards with other Volet.com products and choose the one that works best for their needs and spending habits.

According to the information available within the Volet.com platform, all prepaid cards are only offered to verified users. The company has KYC and AML policies in place to prevent money laundering and similar illegal activity.

Volet.com is a versatile e-wallet platform with various payment tools both for personal users and business merchants. Multi-currency e-wallets offer local and international deposit and withdrawal options. Volet.com prepaid cards help users make international POS and ATM payments.

